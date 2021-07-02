Free flume rides for young people this summer as New Brittania Leisure Centre opens
- Credit: Hackney Council
The new Britannia Leisure Centre has opened more than two and a half years after the £384million redevelopment project was given the green light.
Protesters opposed the plans in 2018, which included demolishing and replacing the old Britannia Leisure Centre and building a new secondary school, 480 homes – 81 of which will be affordable – and a café and toilets accessible from Shoreditch Park.
Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville argued it was unfit for purpose and needed to be knocked down, despite concerns it could force up local prices and force Hackney residents out of the borough.
Residents can now check out the new Britannia as it opened to the public on June 30.
To mark the opening under 16s will get unlimited flume and leisure pool visits this summer.
Hackney's health and leisure chief Cllr Chris Kennedy said: "I’m so proud to be opening the new Britannia Leisure Centre. We want the whole community to get involved."
The time-limited offer means under 16s, students and U18 concessions who live in Hackney will be able to ride the eight meter flume and splash in the centre's leisure pool for free, after paying £1.35 for a pay and play card. The offer is limited until August 31.
As with all indoor centres in Hackney, registered under 18s and over 60s will also be able to swim for free in the main 25m pool and teaching pool on a permanent basis.
The facility boasts rooftop football and tennis courts with panoramic views of London, two swimming pools, a leisure pool with jets, a splash pad and additional leisure water areas, fitness studios and a café and toilets that also serve Shoreditch Park.
Its opening marks the completion of the first part of the redevelopment, touted as the biggest public sector investment in the area in a generation.
The centre will be operated by Better, a charitable social enterprise that runs all council leisure centres including the Olympic Park pool in Stratford.
Under 16s, students or U18s concessions who live in Hackney can download the Better UK App from the App Store or Play Store to get their pay and play card.
To learn more about the new Britannia, visit: better.org.uk/leisure-centre/london/hackney/britannia-leisure-centre