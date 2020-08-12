Traders on reopening Hackney’s Broadway Market: ‘It was really nice to be back’

Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Long time stall holder Irina of Jess It Up London. Picture: Polly Hancock Archant

A famous Hackney market has reopened to customers for the first time since the coronavirus lockdown came into force.

Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Sarra Said-Wardell with Broadway Vintage's socially distanced clothes rails. Picture: Polly Hancock Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Sarra Said-Wardell with Broadway Vintage's socially distanced clothes rails. Picture: Polly Hancock

There were about 4,000 visitors and fewer traders at Broadway Market on Saturday (August 8), all following a “six-point Covid-secure trading plan” which included keeping some stalls empty to help social distancing, no hot food stalls, encouraging all customers to wear face masks and making hand sanitiser available.

Peter Rowe, owner and founder of Born Again Kidswear, was one of the traders to return.

He said: “It was good, everyone was really pleased to be back because it was a long stint of closure.

“The last, final proper one was in March so it was the first time since then.

Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Hackney Social Distance Advisor Manuel Pereira with one of the hand sanitiser street stands set up by the council. Picture: Polly Hancock Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Hackney Social Distance Advisor Manuel Pereira with one of the hand sanitiser street stands set up by the council. Picture: Polly Hancock

“It was really nice to be back, there’s a really strong community.”

Peter said the closure has forced traders to increase their online presence during lockdown.

Another trader, Irina Diva of Jess It Up London, added: “It was absolutely great to be back on the street, I think that the market officers did a really good layout which worked and was Covid safe.

“It was busy, but in a nice way.”

Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Picture: Polly Hancock Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Picture: Polly Hancock

She said without the crowds of tourists, Broadway Market was able to be a “community market as it was intended”.

“Locals could come out and enjoy it, many of which I haven’t seen for a long time,” Irina added. “I really care about my community, I love it, feel very strongly about it and will do whatever it takes to make us all work together.”

Irina has been running Jess It Up London, a sustainable fashion brand, at the market for 16 years.

Cllr Guy Nicholson, Hackney’s cabinet member for planning, culture and inclusive economy, said: “We were delighted to see Broadway Market back up and running this weekend and helping more people shop local and shop safe. A big thank you to the traders for putting in such a big effort to keep the market safe, and to the visitors who all complied with the social distancing measures in place.

Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Picture: Polly Hancock Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Picture: Polly Hancock

“Supporting local businesses is now more important than ever, and I’d encourage people to make the most of Hackney’s street markets, whether by visiting in a safe way, shopping online at the Broadway Virtual Market, or using Broadway Market’s new click and collect service.”

View Born Again Kidswear on Instagram @bornagainkidswear and Jess It Up London at https://jessituplondon.com/

Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Finest Fayre scotch egg stall has been a fixture on Broadway market for 8 years. Picture: Polly Hancock Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Finest Fayre scotch egg stall has been a fixture on Broadway market for 8 years. Picture: Polly Hancock

Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Picture: Polly Hancock Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Picture: Polly Hancock

Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Sarra Said-Wardell with Broadway Vintage's socially distanced clothes rails. Picture: Polly Hancock Broadway market re-opens with social distancing measures in place on August 8. Sarra Said-Wardell with Broadway Vintage's socially distanced clothes rails. Picture: Polly Hancock