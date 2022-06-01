How your Hackney bus route could be hit by proposed TFL cuts

Three bus routes that serve Hackney could be cut under Transport for London plans to get rid of some of the capital’s most money-draining services.

The body is proposing to cut the 78, 242 and 349 and make changes to 12 other daytime routes and two night routes across the borough.

It is part of a potential London-wide purge which could see 250 buses and 16 routes taken off the capital’s streets in the biggest cuts in decades.

A consultation has been launched by Transport for London into the proposals. The body says action is needed with customer numbers still below pre-pandemic levels.

The proposal has been met with antipathy locally with Hackney Mayor Phil Glanville calling for the services to be saved.

He said: “Transport for London is being used as a political football by this Conservative government as they continue to level down London. But this continued cutting of inner-London bus routes is disproportionately impacting Hackney.

“The government needs to properly fund Transport for London to provide affordable and sustainable public transport, and TfL needs to protect these vital services.”

Of the ones withdrawn, route 349 runs from Ponders End to Stamford Hill, route 78 from Shoreditch to Nunhead, and route 242 from Aldgate to Homerton Hospital.

Hackney resident Fiona Bawdon said: “[The buses] are the lifeblood of this borough, and part of what makes it such a brilliant place to live.”

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: “No one wants to see reductions to our bus network, but TfL is having to consider these changes because of the savings demanded by the Government as part of the emergency funding deals during the pandemic."

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We have repeatedly shown our commitment to supporting London's transport network throughout the pandemic, providing close to £5bn in emergency funding to Transport for London.

“We know Londoners will be disappointed to see popular routes cut, however as transport in London is devolved, it is for TfL and the Mayor make decisions on service levels.”

To see the full list of proposed changes, visit: news.hackney.gov.uk/have-your-say-on-tfls-proposed-changes-to-bus-services/

The consultation opened on June 1 and will close on July 12. To take part, visit: haveyoursay.tfl.gov.uk/busreview

To see a petition to Save Hackney Buses, visit: www.change.org/p/save-hackney-s-buses