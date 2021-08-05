Published: 7:27 AM August 5, 2021

Residents living near Broadway Market have shared concerns about noise in the residential area and drunken behaviour. - Credit: Archant

Residents living close to Broadway Market say their sleep is disturbed by people drinking nearby and idling minicab engines.

They shared their concerns with Hackney’s licensing sub-committee as it heard an application to serve alcohol at the latest branch of the family-run Cafe Route.

The eatery has older branches in Dalston and Haggerston and will offer Mediterranean and Middle Eastern food.

Brothers-in-law Mehmet Akis and Mehmet Uzunsakal say they aim to serve wine with meals and small plates and do not want customers to drink without ordering a substantial meal.

“Our aim is not to feed people who want to booze 24/7,” he said.

The cafe plans to sell takeaway wines from £15 a bottle.

It has applied for a licence to serve alcohol from 11am until 10.30pm from Monday to Thursday and on Sundays, and until 11.30pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

The owners say they would drop plans for off-sales at Broadway Market if necessary as part of the licensing conditions.

They pointed out that if people who bought food to take away to London Fields wanted to drink alcohol, they would simply buy it elsewhere.

But nearby residents from Dericote Street and Croston Street say they are already affected by noise from people drinking nearby and object to the prospect of off-sales of alcohol.

Rachel Bowditch told the licensing committee: “We do strongly object to outside seating at night time, even with substantial meals.”

She pointed out that idling minicabs nearby in Dericote Street already disturb residents.

Louise Brewood, who chairs London Fields Safer Neighbourhood Area, said the streets around Broadway Market suffer from anti-social behaviour and could be designated a saturation area.

“There is drunken behaviour quite often from 2pm to 3pm in the afternoon when children are coming home, right through from Broadway Market,” she said.

“Residents are very worried that we are constantly being bombarded by licences in an area which is largely residential but is becoming part of the night-time economy.”

She added: “We are seriously concerned about noise levels coming from this premises if it is granted a late licence.”

Hackney’s licensing sub-committee will make its decision within five working days of August 3.