Hackney carers create wallpapers about their lives beyond care

PUBLISHED: 11:30 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 19 December 2019

Angela said, with more funding, they could have printed the designs on scarfs or even kimonos as she had done on a previous project with LGBT older people in Hackney.

Angela Groundwater

Carers in Hackney aged 50-and-over got together to make their own wallpaper and share personal experiences of life 'Beyond Care'. They exhibited and celebrated their work with an exhibition and launch party at U7 lounge in Hoxton.

Angela created a group design from all the carers significant objects. Each member of the group also created their own individual designs.

Carers brought in significant objects like pegs, photographs, and sea shells. They then created, with the help of bespoke wallpaper designer Angela Groundwater, unique patterns - pieces of art 'pumped full of significance.'

"Everyone has objects they keep at home [and] might not want to throw away or that they keep 'cause it's a symbol of their past. So, reimagining the object in another form on a pillow, a curtain or on wall paper let's you look at it in a different way - not just as an object that sits there," Angela said.

The group of carers spoke about the mementos they used for their wall paper designs. One described a picture of themselves in their twenties playing guitar: "This is one of the highlights of my life. I got together an all-woman-band playing rock, blues, punk, and rock. It was part of an all-womans' music festival in Archway. All female, all lesbians."

Another brought in a peg stirring in her memories of her mum hanging out the washing and gossiping with neighbours. Now, she's back at home hanging out the washing on the same line her mum did.

Wallpaper making.

For people caring for loved ones it's difficult to find time for themselves so, City and Hackney Carers Centre set up Carers Collective Hackney - an arts collective for people who care.

Along with the wallpaper course the group of carers participated in dance sessions with Rachel Sparkle and currently, they are making Christmas cards.

All courses are free and available to carers over 50 who are residents of Hackney.

Bespoke wallpaper maker, Angela Groundwater, said it was wonderful to hear carers share stories about their lvies during the wallpaper making sessions.

The service also provides a staffed 'low stimulation' zone or safe space for those with dementia and other sensory processing issues to be supported while carers have a break and explore their creativity in another room.

The collective is funded by the Lottery Community Fund and Connect Hackney.

The Beyond Care exhibition ended on December 6.

For more information on the Carers Collective and to join click here :

Carers Collective Hackney.

https://www.hackneycarers.org.uk/carerscollective

