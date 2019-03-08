Search

In pictures: Crowds of 60,000 make Hackney Carnival 2019 the biggest - and greenest - yet

PUBLISHED: 18:08 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:08 09 September 2019

Dancers from Paraiso School of Samba parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Dancers from Paraiso School of Samba parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

andy commons

Crowds of more than 60,000 gathered to celebrate the biggest - and greenest - carnival Hackney has ever seen.

Performers at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsPerformers at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Samba dancers and entertainers from 25 carnival groups wearing elaborate costumes filled the streets with colour as they paraded on Hackney Carnival's new route from Mare Street to Queensbridge Road ending in London Fields.

And PA systems on floats were powered by renewable vegetable oil generators which do not emit greenhouse gases.

Paracarnival performers dressed in green, waved banners reading "save the Amazon" in keeping with the carnival's 'sustainability' theme.

The carnival was the most eco-friendly yet. Measures to increase recycling and reduce waste included free water stations at eight locations to encourage people to bring reusable bottles to top up, and staffed waste facilities to boost recycling. Traders at the event were encouraged not to use plastic, and marketing and promotional materials for were produced with minimal plastic components.

Revellers at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsRevellers at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Peacocks, a lion, a cow and a huge pig were some of the incredible costumes on display.

As the groups danced past judges in Hackney Town Hall Square, there were some crowd favourites who received extra applause and big cheers, including local groups Jamboulay, GAHU Dramatics, Dimensions and Tropical Isles.

A Carnival Village in Hackney Central boasted food stalls, children's areas and seven sound stages including the Faggamuffin Bloc Party in Bohemia Place - a sound system run and curated by queer people of colour. The line-up on the live stage ever included Jah Bunny, DJ Green Papi, local gospel choirs and a special performance from the king of African electronic music and rap, Ata Kak.

Pax Nindi, the founder of Global Carnival Centre artistic director of the carnival which is funded by Hackney Council and Arts Council England, said: "It's so exciting to see so many residents coming out to experience Hackney Carnival. The atmosphere is electric, the costumes just keep on getting better, and the colours are fantastic. It's an absolute joy."

Performers in the Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsPerformers in the Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Cllr Kam Adams, Speaker of Hackney said: "A huge congratulations to everyone involved in the biggest Hackney Carnival of all time. What an amazing atmosphere - a fitting celebration of the borough's diverse community."

Dancer Ken Hinds 60, said: "Hackney Carnival is a beautiful mix of different cultures, backgrounds and demographics expressing themselves all in their own unique way. It's a great celebration and I love being a part of it year after year."

Anna Nijie, who attended with her three children liked the family atmosphere. She said: "Our children love Disco Loco, it's great to see them having fun and enjoying the music in a safe environment."

Dancers from Paraiso School of Samba parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsDancers from Paraiso School of Samba parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Paraiso School of Samba at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsParaiso School of Samba at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Paraiso School of Samba at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsParaiso School of Samba at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Paraiso School of Samba's princess Maxine parades at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsParaiso School of Samba's princess Maxine parades at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsHackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Performers from the Paracarnival parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsPerformers from the Paracarnival parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Performers from the Paracarnival parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsPerformers from the Paracarnival parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Performers parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsPerformers parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Performers at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsPerformers at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsHackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsPerformers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Performers at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsPerformers at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Revellers at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsRevellers at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Performers from the Paracarnival parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy CommonsPerformers from the Paracarnival parade at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Andy Commons

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris ShootsPerformers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris ShootsPerformers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots

Revellers at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris ShootsRevellers at Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris ShootsPerformers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris ShootsPerformers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris ShootsPerformers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris ShootsPerformers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots

Performers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris ShootsPerformers in Hackney Carnival 2019. Picture: Harris Shoots

