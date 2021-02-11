Hackney Carnival to be held virtually this year

Published: 4:03 PM February 11, 2021

Hackney carnival will be held online again this year, the council has announced.

Last year the event, which takes place in September, moved online due to the pandemic but it still managed to attract 60,000 interactions worldwide.

As London's second biggest carnival it would normally bring 80,000 visitors to Hackney and involve a street parade of sound systems and dance processions, celebrating diversity and culture in the borough.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said: “While we are sad to not be able to deliver this year’s carnival in person, last year’s Carnival at Home online events demonstrated the creativity, commitment and resilience for how we can keep our carnival spirit alive.

"Thanks to the thousands of people tuning in from across the world, we were able to come together and celebrate each other's cultures on a global scale."

The mayor said he "looks forward" to supporting grassroots carnival groups and building on last year's success.

Residents will be able to take part through virtual workshops, challenges and livestream events and, if Covid restrictions are eased in time, smaller, pop-up carnival activities may take place.

To get involved visit bit.ly/HCarnivalForm

Hackney Carnival at Home still managed to attract thousands of viewers from around the world. - Credit: Hackney council
















