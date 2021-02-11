News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Hackney Carnival to be held virtually this year

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:03 PM February 11, 2021   
Dancers dancing in street parade.

Carnival dance group, Dimensions Entertainment performed at Hackney carnival before the pandemic struck. - Credit: Sean Pollock/Hackney council

Hackney carnival will be held online again this year, the council has announced. 

Last year the event, which takes place in September, moved online due to the pandemic but it still managed to attract 60,000 interactions worldwide. 

As London's second biggest carnival it would normally bring 80,000 visitors to Hackney and involve a street parade of sound systems and dance processions, celebrating diversity and culture in the borough.

Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville said: “While we are sad to not be able to deliver this year’s carnival in person, last year’s Carnival at Home online events demonstrated the creativity, commitment and resilience for how we can keep our carnival spirit alive.

"Thanks to the thousands of people tuning in from across the world, we were able to come together and celebrate each other's cultures on a global scale."

The mayor said he "looks forward" to supporting grassroots carnival groups and building on last year's success.

You may also want to watch:

Residents will be able to take part through virtual workshops, challenges and livestream events and, if Covid restrictions are eased in time,  smaller, pop-up carnival activities may take place. 

To get involved visit bit.ly/HCarnivalForm

Hackney carnival at home.

Hackney Carnival at Home still managed to attract thousands of viewers from around the world. - Credit: Hackney council





Most Read

  1. 1 'Largest cannabis farm we've ever seen,' say Homerton police
  2. 2 Sistah Space secures new home in Hackney amid long-running premises dispute
  3. 3 Fuel vouchers to help Hackney residents pay winter bills
  1. 4 Japan gifts Hackney 101 Cherry Blossom trees
  2. 5 Hackney's edible forest replanted after last year's tree deaths
  3. 6 The 'Bard of Hackney' dies aged 70
  4. 7 Remembering the 'Pocket Battleship' Francis Ampofo
  5. 8 School reopening rationale and data to remain secret, says government
  6. 9 Work to increase uptake in Hackney's 'vaccine hesitant' communities
  7. 10 Hackney chef dishes out free meals from Dalston pub
Hackney Council
Coronavirus
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kingfisher Cafe, Dalston

Coronavirus

Dalston’s cafés juggle costs and closures to stay afloat amid lockdown

Will Durrant

Logo Icon
Shukri Adan and her brother Mahad prepare meals in Shukri’s kitchen with the help of two friends.

Coronavirus

Community lifelines: 'Sometimes I cry', says founder dishing up free meals

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Maria Gallastegui at the camp outside Dixon Clark Court Highbury Corner 05.02.21.

Tree-gate: Veteran Parliament Square campaigner moves to Highbury Corner

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Foulden Road

Coronavirus

Group found at alleged poker party claimed it was a 'wake'

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus