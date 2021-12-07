Hackney charities receive awards for community work

Ken Olisa OBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, during his opening speech at the London Faith & Belief Community Awards - Credit: Faith Belief Forum

Three Hackney charities have received awards for their work tackling knife crime and supporting women and girls in orthodox Jewish communities.

Goldstar Skills Programme, Peninim and the National Parents & Youth Open Forum were recognised at the fifth annual London Faith & Belief Community Awards.

The Goldstar Skills Programme is a project developed to empower and train young women from orthodox Jewish communities with the aim of improving employment opportunities.

Peninim supports adult orthodox Jewish women with physical disabilities and long-term medical conditions.

Malka Meisels from Peninim said: “At a Penenim event, we play games, do crafts, sing, dance - and literally fly.

"We are ourselves, we feel accepted."

Malka Meisels from Peninim and Ken Olisa OBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London with a Peninim member - Credit: Faith Belief Forum

Both the Goldstar and Peninim charities won in the Supporting Women category, and the National Youth Open Forum won in the Inspiring Youth category.

The forum was created to reduce youth violence in the borough through educational talks.

More than 35 projects received awards in six categories at the event at The Royal Society of Medicine last month.