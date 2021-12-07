News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

Hackney charities receive awards for community work

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 8:09 AM December 7, 2021
Ken Olisa OBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, during his opening speech at the London Faith & Belief Community Awards

Ken Olisa OBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London, during his opening speech at the London Faith & Belief Community Awards - Credit: Faith Belief Forum

Three Hackney charities have received awards for their work tackling knife crime and supporting women and girls in orthodox Jewish communities. 

Goldstar Skills Programme, Peninim and the National Parents & Youth Open Forum were recognised at the fifth annual London Faith & Belief Community Awards.

The Goldstar Skills Programme is a project developed to empower and train young women from orthodox Jewish communities with the aim of improving employment opportunities.

Peninim supports adult orthodox Jewish women with physical disabilities and long-term medical conditions.

Malka Meisels from Peninim said: “At a Penenim event, we play games, do crafts, sing, dance - and literally fly.

"We are ourselves, we feel accepted."

Malka Meisels from Peninim and Ken Olisa OBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London with a Peninim member

Malka Meisels from Peninim and Ken Olisa OBE, the Lord-Lieutenant of Greater London with a Peninim member - Credit: Faith Belief Forum

Both the Goldstar and Peninim charities won in the Supporting Women category, and the National Youth Open Forum won in the Inspiring Youth category.

Most Read

  1. 1 Children hospitalised in Stamford Hill house fire involving candles
  2. 2 Man on trial for attempted murder of girlfriend was in drug-induced psychosis
  3. 3 CCTV: Dog walker helped raped woman, 19, call the police in Hackney
  1. 4 Great Christmas markets in and around north London
  2. 5 Drivers and assistants for special needs pupils vote to strike after council 'brush off'
  3. 6 Weather warning issued ahead of expected gale force winds in London
  4. 7 Homerton LTN to be made permanent despite division among residents
  5. 8 Items from Lidl and Sainsbury's recalled over health and safety concerns
  6. 9 Acapella choir to debut at Hackney's Round Chapel
  7. 10 Boxpark reveals plans for Shoreditch rooftop garden

The forum was created to reduce youth violence in the borough through educational talks.

More than 35 projects received awards in six categories at the event at The Royal Society of Medicine last month.

Charity News
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Residents at Carlyle House in Stoke Newington went without running water for days

London Live News

Stoke Newington residents go without running water for days

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Operation Mincemeat plaque at Hackney mortuary where the body used in deception of Nazis was stored.

Operation Mincemeat: Role of Hackney mortuary marked in Colin Firth film

Julia Gregory Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Protest outside Hackney Town Hall on December 2

London Live News

Protesting workers in wage war with Hackney Council

Sally Patterson and Cash Boyle

Logo Icon
Standard Brew Co customers pay £20 a month for a six pack of different IPAs and after 12 months are awarded 12 shares

Food and Drink

Loyal customers given shares in new craft beer company

Bridget Galton

Author Picture Icon