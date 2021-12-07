Hackney charities receive awards for community work
- Credit: Faith Belief Forum
Three Hackney charities have received awards for their work tackling knife crime and supporting women and girls in orthodox Jewish communities.
Goldstar Skills Programme, Peninim and the National Parents & Youth Open Forum were recognised at the fifth annual London Faith & Belief Community Awards.
The Goldstar Skills Programme is a project developed to empower and train young women from orthodox Jewish communities with the aim of improving employment opportunities.
Peninim supports adult orthodox Jewish women with physical disabilities and long-term medical conditions.
Malka Meisels from Peninim said: “At a Penenim event, we play games, do crafts, sing, dance - and literally fly.
"We are ourselves, we feel accepted."
Both the Goldstar and Peninim charities won in the Supporting Women category, and the National Youth Open Forum won in the Inspiring Youth category.
The forum was created to reduce youth violence in the borough through educational talks.
More than 35 projects received awards in six categories at the event at The Royal Society of Medicine last month.