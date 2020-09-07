Search

Hackney charity asks residents to support its work teaching adults to read

PUBLISHED: 17:22 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:02 07 September 2020

Read Easy reading pair.

A Hackney adult literacy charity is asking local people to support its work on International Literacy Day.

Donations help to pay for reading coach starter packs and volunteer training. Picture: Read Easy HackneyDonations help to pay for reading coach starter packs and volunteer training. Picture: Read Easy Hackney

Read Easy Hackney helps adults who struggle to read.

But it says the coronavirus pandemic has disrupted coaching sessions and adds that many service users face challenges in keeping up to date with government health guidance, home-schooling their children and other every day tasks like food shopping.

Read Easy Hackney’s Team Leader, Serena Naismith said: “It is fantastic to see those we help to read get better jobs, be able to support their family financially, as well as being able to support their own children’s reading and education.

“We also see a huge increase in their self-confidence as they join clubs and find joy in reading books for the first time.”

The charity hopes residents will support its work this International Literacy Day on September 8 by donating money or volunteering.

It costs £10 to buy each of the five reading manuals readers must work through to learn to read and £30 to train a volunteer reading coach.

To donate click here

Visit www.readeasy.org.uk for more information

