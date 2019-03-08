Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney Chess Club crowned league champions for first time in 17 years

PUBLISHED: 15:39 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:39 05 July 2019

Players at Hackney Chess Club, which has won club of the year from the English Chess Federation, at the Rochester Castle Pub in Stoke Newington High Street (Picture: Dieter Perry)

Players at Hackney Chess Club, which has won club of the year from the English Chess Federation, at the Rochester Castle Pub in Stoke Newington High Street (Picture: Dieter Perry)

Dieter Perry

Hackney Chess Club have been crowned league champions for the first time in 17 years.

The team, which plays its home games at the Clarence Tavern in Stoke Newington Church Street, secured their first Middlesex Champions League title since 2002 by crushing Athenaeum by 6.5 to 1.5 in an away game.

Captain Paul Conway suggested he'd been optimistic coming into the season - the club had finished second over the last two seasons, and he felt it was only a matter of time until they won.

Nevertheless, he couldn't help but feel during the tournament that "It's not over until it's over" and club had a wobble towards the end of the season, losing to Athenaeum, although they ended up winning with an 11-1 season scoreline.

"Without wanting to be melodramatic, it's one of the good things I've done in my life", said an emotional Paul.

You may also want to watch:

Hackney Chess Club was crowned the best in England in 2016 by the English Chess Federation.

Paul stressed the importance of chess as a healthy outlet: "We all work hard these days. But if you're sat behind a chessboard, looking at those 54 squares, it can take your mind off thoughts about work "

Hackney chess club started 48 years ago in a bedroom belonging to the son of a pub landlord, and was originally played on boards balanced on beer barrels.

The club now boasts a diverse range of members, with the club playing its part in the UK drive to get women into chess, and has also welcomed many Turkish and Kurdish players through their doors,

The club will be running coaching sessions for promising juniors from September, and offers heavily discounted membership for the unemployed.

Anyone interested in playing should get In touch with the club at secretary@hackneychess.org.uk.

Most Read

Massive pillar plunges 10 storeys at Hackney New Primary School building site - narrowly avoiding driver 10m away

A massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil Gupta

Now another headteacher leaves Hackney New School – days after Mary Li is sacked

Hackney New School in Kingsland Road

Two stabbed and police attacked as Woodberry Down Estate party turns violent

Police at the scene on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Most Read

Massive pillar plunges 10 storeys at Hackney New Primary School building site - narrowly avoiding driver 10m away

A massive pillar fell from the tenth floor of a building site where Hackney New Primary School will be sited. It narrowly avoided hitting a woman waiting at the traffic light junction in her Mini, pictured in the foreground. Picture: Kapil Gupta

Now another headteacher leaves Hackney New School – days after Mary Li is sacked

Hackney New School in Kingsland Road

Two stabbed and police attacked as Woodberry Down Estate party turns violent

Police at the scene on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington Road assault: Police appeal after man attacked outside takeaway

Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Google

Motorcyclist dies after Seven Sisters Road crash that leaves bike ‘smouldering’ in road

The blazing bike after the deadly crash in Seven Sisters Road. Picture: Nick Spence

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Tottenham ace Foyth ready for clash with Chile

Tottenham Hotspur's Juan Foyth reacts after the final whistle of the Champions League round of 16, first leg match against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley Stadium (pic: John Walton/PA Images).

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal Women’s star Carter wants quadruple as she calls Gunners ‘one of the best teams in the world’

Arsenal's Danielle Carter. Picture: John Walton/PA

Christian patients at John Howard Centre win legal battle against NHS trust over religious discrimination

The John Howard Centre in Homerton.

Hackney Coffin Dodgers rise again in international soapbox car race as Hoodoovoodoo

Hoodoovoodoo team: Davidou Townsend, Russell Wynn, Chris Tucker and Richard Broadway show off their latest soap box car that's not yet

‘It’s not just a party’: Extinction Rebellion plans London Fields takeover to avert climate catastrophe

Lights for cyclists have been put up in London Fields. Picture: Madeleine Saghir
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists