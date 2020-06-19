Hackney children march against racism

Hundreds of parents and children gathered at Well Street Common on Jne 6 to protest the killing of George Floyd and systemic racism. Picture: Hermione Hodgson Hermione Hodgson

Earlier this month hundreds of children from all over Hackney took part in a march against racism.

Speaker and barrister Efe Avan-Nomayo. Picture: Hermione Hodgson

The walk in support of Black Lives Matter was organised by Hackney Kids Against Racism, a grassroots movement set up by parents in Hackney.

“Our purpose is to break through the social barriers between black, brown and white children, and their parents, so they can grow in empathy and respect for all people through authentic friendship and community,” said one of the organisers of the march, Gabrielle Patrick.

The event began with a “handful of friends” from Victoria Park’s Lauriston School but ended up being joined by hundreds of children and their parents.

It was held on June 6 at Well Street Common giving families a chance to stand up to systemic racism and protest the death of George Floyd in America.

“It seems that many parents, like us, felt that a journey into central London to take part in the protests would be difficult with children but still wanted to have their voices heard,” said Gabrielle.

Gabrielle Patrick and her son Joel joined other anti-racist activists at Well Street Common. Picture: Hermione Hodgson. Gabrielle Patrick and her son Joel joined other anti-racist activists at Well Street Common. Picture: Hermione Hodgson.

Those attending also heard from speakers like local mum and “changemaker” Mari-Anne Chiromo, Barrister Efe Avan-Nomayo, Victoria Ward councillor Penny Wrout and the Mayor of Hackney Phillip Glanville.