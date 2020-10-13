Hackney re-use project gives children chance to turn waste materials into art
PUBLISHED: 17:12 13 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:21 13 October 2020
Christian Sinibaldi
Children in Hackney have created an art installation made almost entirely from waste and non-recyclable materials such as cling film and sweet wrappers.
Artist Helena Doyle collaborated with young people aged eight to 11 years old to create a piece of installation art for London Craft Week.
The installation was created to highlight the abundance of waste materials available to artists in the UK.
Artist Helena Doyle said: “I think it’s really important to teach children to question the materials we use everyday, to ask what they’re made from and where they go when we throw them away.
“This creative reuse project allowed the children to explore different materials, learn new skills and create value from materials that otherwise would have ended up in landfill.”
The art piece was inspired by traditional Polish chandeliers called Pajaki, pronounced pah-yonk-ee, traditionally made from rye straw and paper.
The children’s chandelier however, was made out of an old trampoline, cardboard tubes, bottle tops and other scrap materials.
The project was set up by Hackney Arts and made possible by Hackney Wick and Fish Island Creative Enterprise Zone Fund.
Visit Stour Space gallery in Hackney Wick to see the installation which will be exhibited there until October 16.
Visit www.helenadoyle.co.uk for more information about the artist.
To learn more about Hackney Arts visit www.hackneyarts.com
