Victoria Park Singers concert raises £1k for St Joseph’s Hospice

Claudia Jacob

Published: 5:21 PM December 29, 2021
Updated: 5:28 PM December 29, 2021
Victoria Park Singers held the charity concert - Credit: Genevieve Girling

A Hackney-based community choir has raised £1,013.70 for St Joseph’s Hospice through their winter concert on December 8 at St Joseph of Jerusalem Church. 

Hannah Brine, founder and musical director of the Victoria Park Singers, said: “Choirs have been hit very hard by the pandemic, so for us, this is a huge celebration…a lot of people have missed the social elements of being part of a choir.” 

The charitable cause is important for choir member Tom Risdale, who works at St Joseph’s Hospice. He said: “Working in a hospice is not easy but providing compassionate care to people at the most difficult time of life is rewarding, uplifting and satisfying. Singing helps me to recover from the stresses of my working life.”  

This was the first large-scale concert in 18 months for the 100-strong choir. Since forming in 2013, the group has raised more than £16,500 for charitable causes. 

