Published: 1:30 PM October 26, 2021

Three north London choirs joined together at a Hackney church to Sing For Change as part of a national initiative calling for climate action. - Credit: Wing-It Singers/Hackney Harmony/Stapleton Singers

Three choirs came together at a Hackney church to sing Louis Armstrong's iconic song What A Wonderful World in support of action on climate change ahead of the UN climate summit (COP26) in Glasgow.

Hackney Harmony and the Stapleton Singers joined the Wing-It Singers at their home at Stoke Newington's St Matthias Church on Wandsworth Road on October 19

They sang and recorded the song as part of an initiative by Music Declares emergency.

Wing-It singer Sally Davies explained how the national Sing The Change initiative has invited choirs from across the UK to sing a message to the world during COP26, "that out wonderful world needs looking after".

She said: "COP26 is a vital moment for the climate. The decisions made in Glasgow will affect our environment and our future for generations to come.

"By joining together to Sing The Change we can send a message to world leaders to stick to their promises and keep global temperature rises under the 1.5°c, the limit at which scientists tell us that we can avert the worst consequences of global warming."

The choirs plan to sing the song again in a flash mob with several other groups from across the country in Russell Square at around 11.30am on October 30.

They will be part of a nation-wide musical moment that will see choirs coming together in local spaces and across social media to perform an adapted version of What A Wonderful World arranged by Mark De Lisser,

De Lisser is the choral director behind the Kingdom Choir's performance of Stand by Me for the Sussex's royal wedding in 2018.

Sally added: "We are encouraging everyone to come down and join in the fun and Sing The Change with us."

To watch the recording of the choirs' version of What A Wonderful World visit youtu.be/HfXFMtO8uHw



