Hackney church and Caribbean restaurant set up soup kitchen in Well Street

A Hackney church and Well Street Caribbean restaurant are providing free meals for homeless people.
The Regent’s Chapel had to shut down its soup kitchen called The Storehouse due to Covid-19 and so Hackney’s Sunlight Caribbean restaurant offered its services.
The restaurant has been handing out free food packages from its premises for the last 4 weeks.
The church’s Pastor Errol Francis said: “We organise the 2-metre distance so people line up outside the shop and come in one at a time.
“All the food is already packed up in bags and often they get a choice. It could be curry goat, stewed chicken or jerk chicken or something like that.”
Homerton restaurant Swift Caribbean Delights donates free drinks to go with the meals.
Pastor Errol set up the soup kitchen, with his wife and joint Pastor Patsy, 10 years ago after having spent several years serving weekly hot meals to the homeless on Mare Street.
Many of the people visiting The Storehouse come from hostels and the pastor has tried to keep in touch with them if they have access to a phone.
“We give them a call once a week just to find out how they are and some are getting a bit depressed – many of them are missing the soup kitchen like mad,” he said.
He looks forward to reopening The Storehouse in the future once social distancing measures are put in place in the community hall it usually runs out of.
Pastor Errol says the sit down service offered before the lockdown will likely be replaced by a takeaway service when it reopens.
The takeaway service at Sunlight Caribbean runs every Wednesday outside the restaurant from 7-8pm. Food packages are limited to the first 30 people.
If you’d like to get in touch with the soup kitchen email storehouselondon20@gmail.com
