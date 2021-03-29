Hoxton church offers people a "place to face feelings" after year of Covid
- Credit: St John's Church Hoxton
A Hoxton church has launched a Garden of Lament to give people a place to process and share their thoughts on the past year.
St John's Church on Pitfield Street has put up chalk boards on its gates so people can express their grief, sorrow, reflections, anger or thoughts following the coronavirus pandemic.
Reverend Caroline Taylor, St John’s Church curate, said: “This year has been so tough for so many reasons.
"We’ve lost so many and missed out on so much, and naturally our hearts hurt because of it all.
"Here at St John’s, we recognise that we all need a place to face our feelings."
You may also want to watch:
Although grateful that Covid-19 vaccines have led to a roadmap out of lockdown the church says many people "are still reeling" from the "sudden and unexpected" loss of loved ones, jobs, businesses, freedoms and "life as we knew it".
The all-age Garden of Lament runs from March 29 to April 11 and provides Covid-secure stations like a wailing wall where people can share their thoughts, feelings, names and prayers with a piece of chalk.
Most Read
- 1 Police hunt Ilford man after shooting in Hackney
- 2 New cycle and pedestrian route to transform Hackney Wick
- 3 Police officers help cheer up Hackney boy taken into care
- 4 Drugs raids lead to 14 people charged across the UK
- 5 Hackney Community Closet supports hundreds of families
- 6 LTNs, Covid heroes, women's safety and cancer support
- 7 Video: Young girls and women victimised while walking in Stamford Hill
- 8 Drugs and cash seized in multi-force police op
- 9 Hackney raids target alleged catalytic converter stealing network
- 10 Covid-19: What can you now do with lockdown eased from March 29?
The garden also includes a prayer stone and raw ribbon station.
Revd Taylor added: "It is going to be a really special place to start to process all the loss we’ve suffered.”