Hoxton church offers people a "place to face feelings" after year of Covid

Holly Chant

Published: 5:45 PM March 29, 2021   
St John's Church in Hoxton's Wailing Wall in its Garden of Lament.

St John's Church in Hoxton has launched a Garden of Lament, to give people a place to reflect and share their feelings and thoughts after a year of Covid. - Credit: St John's Church Hoxton

A Hoxton church has launched a Garden of Lament to give people a place to process and share their thoughts on the past year. 

St John's Church on Pitfield Street has put up chalk boards on its gates so people can express their grief, sorrow, reflections, anger or thoughts following the coronavirus pandemic.

Reverend Caroline Taylor, St John’s Church curate, said: “This year has been so tough for so many reasons.

"We’ve lost so many and missed out on so much, and naturally our hearts hurt because of it all.

"Here at St John’s, we recognise that we all need a place to face our feelings."

A young boy writes about his hope after Covid. 

A young boy writes about his hope after Covid. - Credit: St John's Church, Hoxton

Although grateful that Covid-19 vaccines have led to a roadmap out of lockdown the church says many people "are still reeling" from the "sudden and unexpected" loss of loved ones, jobs, businesses, freedoms and "life as we knew it".

The all-age Garden of Lament runs from March 29 to April 11 and provides Covid-secure stations like a wailing wall where people can share their thoughts, feelings, names and prayers with a piece of chalk.

The garden also includes a prayer stone and raw ribbon station.  

Revd Taylor added: "It is going to be a really special place to start to process all the loss we’ve suffered.”

People write on the church's Wailing Wall.

Some things missed during lockdown include family, friends, hugs and holidays. - Credit: St John's Church, Hoxton

Prayer stone section of the Garden of Lament.

Another section of the Garden of Lament lets people take a moment to remember or reflect on what has been lost this year using a prayer stone. - Credit: St John's Church, Hoxton


Ribbons for the raw ribbons section of the garden.

One section of the Garden of Lament features raw ribbons which represent a prayer - each colour signifies a different emotion. - Credit: St John's Church, Hoxton

A woman ties her raw ribbon to the church's railing. 

A woman ties her raw ribbon to the church's railing. - Credit: St John's Church, Hoxton

Woman writes she has missed family at The Garden of Lament.

A woman writes how she has missed her family during the pandemic. - Credit: St John's Church, Hoxton


