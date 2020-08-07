Hackney Church offers free car washes to Hackney drivers

Christ Royal Church on Chatham Place will be giving out free car washes to people living and working in Hackney every third Saturday of the month. Picture: Holly Chant Holly Chant

A Hackney church is offering three car washes to Hackney residents every third Saturday of each month.

The free car was will launch on August 22 at 1pm-3pm and will be available every third Saturday of the month. Picture: Christ Royal Church The free car was will launch on August 22 at 1pm-3pm and will be available every third Saturday of the month. Picture: Christ Royal Church

Volunteers from Christ Royal Church invite drivers whose cars need a good scrub to stop by the place of worship at Chatham Place at 1-3pm.

The car washes are free for all people living and working in the borough.

Communications Manager for Christ Royal Church, Ola Adegbenro, said: “ We want to show love and emphasise more on the community spirit, letting people know we are here to help them especially during this time of global pandemic where a lot of people may have been affected one way or the other.

“It is also our way of spreading hope and the love of God to those around us. There is no religious requirement for this, we just want to be a blessing to those in the borough.”

The free car wash is part of a new initiative of giving back to the local community.

The church also gives out free Chrismas care packages every year which includes everything needed for a Christmas dinner including the turkey.

The free car wash is a new initiative and will launch on August 22 at 25-27 Chatham Place.

Visit www.christroyalchurch.com for more information.

Follow the church on instagram by clicking here or on facebook by clicking here