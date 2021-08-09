Published: 4:58 PM August 9, 2021

Stoke Newington Church Street will be closed to through-traffic during the daytime, in an effort to reduce pollution in the area.

A Hackney Council funding bid was approved by by Transport for London as part of plans to rebuild a greener Hackney in the wake of the pandemic by improving air quality and helping people to walk, cycle and shop locally.

It follows engagement with residents in the Stoke Newington area in 2019 and last year, with many identifying traffic and air quality as significant issues in the area.

Cllr Mete Coban, portfolio holder for transport said: “Over a number of years we’ve been speaking to people in Stoke Newington about how we can improve Church Street and the surrounding area.

"During those consultations, people told us that traffic and pollution levels are too high, which is why we’re introducing these plans."

Buses will continue to use Church Street during the day. - Credit: Hackney Council

He said the low-traffic scheme will be the first to permit Blue Badge holders with a registered companion badge to drive through one of its filters, following feedback from residents with disabilities.

The plans, set to be introduced on September 20, will see a bus gate installed outside the Red Lion pub on Stoke Newington Church Street, which would operate from 7am to 7pm, Monday to Sunday.

The measure will permit buses, cyclists, pedestrians and emergency vehicles to pass through and is timed to allow for delivery and servicing requirements for businesses on the street.

Five more 24-hour traffic filters will also be introduced in the area to prevent traffic from using alternative residential routes as a shortcut.

A map of the plans for Stoke Newington low traffic neighbourhood. - Credit: Hackney Council

As with other low-traffic schemes, the restriction will be implemented on a trial basis under an experimental traffic order, with residents able to have their say online or in writing.

It expects significant reductions in traffic on Church Street, Albion Road, and the majority of "neighbourhood" roads once the scheme is implemented.

Some increases in traffic on Manor Road are also expected by the council but it does not expect these to have a significant impact on bus times.

The bus gate will be located outside the Red Lion pub on Stoke Newington Church Street. - Credit: Hackney Council

Council modelling also shows a potential small increase in traffic on Crossway due to filters in the Stoke Newington area.

It is working on possible measures to mitigate any excess traffic levels on this road.

Find out more at hackney.gov.uk/stoke-newington-ltn.