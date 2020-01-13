Hackney City Farm's zero-packaging shop cheaper than Sainsbury's

Hackney City Farm's zero-packaging farm shop is cheaper than Sainsbury's across a range of healthy options.

Get Loose undercuts the supermarket for organic cashews, Brazil nuts, brown rice and dried mango by cost per kilogram.

Buying organic dried mango from Get Loose is almost £6 per kilogram cheaper than buying Sainsbury's non-organic dried mango.

Get Loose is a social enterprise run mainly by volunteers. It aims to sell zero-packaging foods which fit the criteria of being certified organic, certified fairtrade and cheaper than Sainsbury's Organic range. Where possible products are locally produced as well.

"Our current policy on pricing is that we want it to be fair," said founder Jacki Agnew, 27. "We want our shop to be able to be financially sustainable, pay a fair price to producers and a fair price be paid by our customers. We are still in our early days so our pricing structure is very much an experiment."

Organic cashews are £2.50/kg cheaper. Buying organic Brazil nuts from Get Loose saves £8.60/kg compared with their Sainsbury's equivalent.