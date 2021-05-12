News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Hackney Gazette > News

‘I will not be a bystander’, says Extinction Rebellion climate activist

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 4:04 PM May 12, 2021   
Hackney resident and climate "sitter" Precious Martini-Brown reveals her fears for the planet's future and blocks traffic. 

Hackney resident and climate "sitter" Precious Martini-Brown reveals her fears for the planet's future and blocks traffic. - Credit: XR Hackney

Campaigners took to Hackney streets to protest a lack of action two years on from parliament's declaration of a climate emergency. 

Two local Extinction Rebellion (XR) activists stopped traffic on different ends of Stoke Newington Church Street on May 1 for over an hour. They sat peacefully on the road wearing signs that expressed fears of "impending climate and ecological collapse". 

Quaker, community gardener and climate "sitter" Precious Martini-Brown, 74, said on May 1: "The people taking action today hope to make clear that they can no longer trust the UK government with their future."

Precious says she has been a part of the environmental movement "from the early days" and has seen it grow from "alternative" to the big central issue it is today.  

She described how the growth economy drives humans to consume more than their fair share of the earth's resources, adding: "On the second anniversary of the declaration of climate emergency by this government, I [sat] down to testify my truth and bewilderment, shock and terror for the irreversible changes happening around us."

Precious joined hundreds of other activists around the UK in rebellions of one.

Precious joined hundreds of other activists around the UK in rebellions of one, to protest the government's inaction in tackling the climate crisis. - Credit: XR Hackney

The Committee on Climate Change, an independent body tasked with monitoring government progress on reducing admissions, said in a progress report last June that the UK had failed in 17 of 21 progress indicators and that just two of 31 key policy milestones had been met over a year since an emergency was declared. 

In December 2020, the National Audit Office (NAO) predicted the government would fail to meet targets to reach net zero by 2050. 

A government spokesperson responded: “We share the passion of many others in ending our contribution to climate change and protecting our planet for this generation and those to come. We also respect the right to peaceful protest, but people’s day-to-day lives should not be disrupted."

The UK was the first major economy to legislate a target of net zero by 2050 and has committed to what the government calls a "highly ambitious" target to cut emissions by 78 per cent by 2035 compared to 1990 levels, "ensuring the UK is on a world-leading path to meet net zero by 2050". 

Police remove a climate activist from Stoke Newington Church Street, their sign abandoned in the road. 

Police remove a climate activist from Stoke Newington Church Street, their sign abandoned in the road. - Credit: XR Hackney

XR rebellions of one.

The protests were a part of Extinction Rebellion’s "waves" of Rebellion for 2021. Rebellions will be held each month, increasing in pressure each time as the group builds up to the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow in November. - Credit: XR Hackney


Climate Emergency
Climate Change
Hackney News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

four by-elections take place on May 6

Local Elections 2021

London elections 2021 live: Latest results as they come in

Hackney Gazette

Logo Icon
Hackney by-election results 2021

Local Elections 2021

Election 2021: Hackney by-election results revealed

Ed Sheridan, Local democracy reporter

Logo Icon
A selection of plates available at Barge East. Picture: Supplied

Lockdown Easing

What can open in Hackney when lockdown rules ease on May 17?

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
City Road was taped off after a man was stabbed outside Moorfields Eye Hospital

Knife Crime

'Massive stabbing' in Old Street: Man attacked outside Moorfields Hospital

Emma Bartholomew

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus