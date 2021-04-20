Hackney service remembers Prince Philip, 'rock of the nation'
- Credit: Xindi Wei
A commemoration service was held for His Royal Highness Prince Philip at St John's Church.
The service celebrated the Duke of Edinburgh's 99 years of life and service to his country, on the evening of April 16.
Representatives from Hackney council, the Crown and Church of England attended but due to Covid restrictions attendance numbers were limited, and the service was broadcast online.
Hackney MP Meg Hillier asked at the church service in Lower Clapton Road, what a royal consort who lived to nearly 100 could have in common with people in Hackney.
Ms Hillier said: "But, in so many ways he was a bridge between today and the past and his common experiences were more than many might understand."
You may also want to watch:
The MP spoke of the Duke's "chaotic upbringing" due to the challenges of nationhood, which had him leave his home in Corfu, Greece, as a refugee aged 18 months in a makeshift cot made from an orange box.
She added: "Many people in Hackney were not born here, fled trouble to come and make Hackney and the United Kingdom their home, and for so many years [Prince Philip] served our country and Her Majesty the Queen without complaint - and been a stable part of our lives.
Most Read
- 1 Three men who went on stabbing spree in Hackney convicted of murder
- 2 "Predator" jailed after sexually assaulting sleeping woman on Hackney bus
- 3 "Outcry" over fortnightly rubbish collection in Stamford Hill
- 4 70 firefighters tackle Old Street tower block blaze
- 5 Hackney volunteers tend to Overground station gardens
- 6 'Betrayal of Tottenham Hotspur': fans slam European Super League plan
- 7 Reopening week saw “record-breaking” days at pubs in Hoxton
- 8 Three men charged following Hackney shooting
- 9 NEU members continue strike action at Leaways
- 10 Hackney schoolgirl and actress Bukky Bakray wins Bafta
"In the last year, as in the years when he served to save our country in the Second World War, we have seen such instability, such challenges and we are losing a rock of the nation in losing his Royal Highness."
Ms Hillier praised the Prince's work setting up the Duke of Edinburgh youth awards programme and Kam Adams, Speaker for Hackney told the Gazette: "We send our sincere condolences to the Royal family, and acknowledge HRH Prince Philip's duty to public service and the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme which has positively impacted many people."
The service was led by Rev’d Al Gordon, the Rector of Hackney and Rt Revd Joanne Grenfell, Bishop of Stepney, and supported by representatives of the Hackney Deanery and the Parish of Hackney.
Lt Col Roderick Morris, deputy lieutenant of Hackney, spoke of Prince Philip's industrious naval career and musical performances.
The service was broadcast online on the Hackney Church YouTube channel at youtube.com/hackneychurch