Tributes as Hackney legal champion dies aged 54

Tributes have been paid to Hackney "legal champion" Nathaniel 'Nat' Matthews who has died at the age of 54.

Hackney Community Law Centre announced he died last week after a short illness.

Mr Matthews has been the centre's housing and senior solicitor. He was a previous recipient of the Legal Aid Practitioners Group's Legal Aid Lawyer of the Year award.

Ian Rathbone, chairman of the Hackney Community Law Centre, paid tribute to his friend and colleague.

He said: "We will miss Nat so much, he was such a shining star of our team.

"I have worked with him for more than 25 years. But you know, his legacy lives on with the literally hundreds of lawyers who have worked with him and been trained and supervised by him, with a different view of what justice should be to some in the legal profession, and that all people regardless should have access to justice.

"He had a commitment to those who are poor and vulnerable, showing that there are other more friendly and accessible ways of carrying out legal service."

Mr Matthews worked at the law centre for 28 years after joining in 1994. As a "tenacious housing lawyer" in Hackney and beyond, he fought for and articulated on behalf of the many homeless and most vulnerable residents and families who relied on the centre for justice.

Sean Canning, law centre manager, said: "He was knowledgeable, always kept up with current practice and was influential in the wider law centres network and movement.

"He kept the law centre going at times when others were faltering for various reasons. He was veracious in his pursuit of justice and would spend many hours outside the daily hours working on cases.

"‘He was an inspiration to the many generations of young lawyers who volunteered and worked at Hackney Community Law Centre, the ‘go-to person’ with any legal problem. He encouraged them on, gave them confidence, valued them for who they were."

Mr Matthews leaves behind his partner Lisa, his parents as well as extended family and friends.

The family have requested a private funeral service. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Mr Matthews kept a blog, Frontline Hackney – a day in the life of the Law. This can be found here: frontlinehackney.blogspot.com