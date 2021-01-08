Hackney Social Radio is back on air
A Hackney community radio show created for older people by older people has returned for a second series.
During the height of the first lockdown, between April and September, local theatre company Immediate Theatre produced 15 episodes of Hackney Social Radio.
The station aims to reach digitally isolated people across Hackney and is now set to broadcast every Wednesday on Resonance 104.4FM from 11am to 12pm until July.
Hackney Social Radio creator and producer Jo Carter said she was "over the moon" to have the show back on air: "The feedback from the first series was so positive with listeners telling us how it helped to make them feel part of the community even if they were stuck at home."
The show returned with a second series after the second lockdown was announced at the end of October 2020, thanks to funding from The Henry Smith Charity and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), through the Community Match Challenge grant.
Throughout the first series, a total of 178 local people participated in the programmes – including local artists and creatives, community activists, volunteers, service users and experts such as representatives from local government, GPs, faith leaders, advisors and community champions.
It attracted over 12,300 listeners.
Jo added: "In the new series, we are hoping to hear lots of new voices and engage more isolated older people, helping them all to feel they are contributing to our wonderful borough."
Hosted by Resonance 104.4FM, the programmes have a presenter-led, magazine style featuring music requests, audience phone-ins, stories from the community, features from local artists, interviews and advice from experts with regular up-to-date information about where to access help and support.
To get more information or to get involved, visit www.immediate-theatre.com/work/hackney-social-radio, call 0207 923 8362 or email hsr@immediate-theatre.com
Listen to series one at www.linktr.ee/hackneysocialradio
Read a blog by co-hosts Sharon and Janet about their lockdown experience at https://www.immediate-theatre.com/blog/2020-11-19-lockdown-diaries-janet-sharon
