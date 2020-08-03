Search

London Fields studio asks for community’s help to survive Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 15:34 03 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:25 03 August 2020

Secretsundaze party at Shoreditch Carnival in 2004. Picture: Secretsundaze

Secretsundaze

A Hackney community studio and record label known for hosting underground dance music events is in “serious trouble” due to Covid-19.

The owners of Secretsundaze have set up a fundraiser to help the business survive and to find a new home for their community studio. Picture: Josu GonzalezThe owners of Secretsundaze have set up a fundraiser to help the business survive and to find a new home for their community studio. Picture: Josu Gonzalez

James Priestley and Giles Smith set up Secretsundaze about 20 years ago and their parties have brought together tens of thousands of people over the years.

The pair have never asked for help before but state on their fundraising page: “If we are to survive this period, we need our community’s support to save Secretsundaze.”

Secretsundaze is also a record label with nearly 50 releases and it was running a community music studio but was recently forced to vacate the studio space to make way for “yet another East End property development”.

Most of the businesses income is generated from live events and the owners are “sill uncertain” if or when that income will return.

James said: “The money raised from this campaign is going to help keep Secretsundaze, as an organisation, afloat over the coming months.”

He added that any other money raised will go towards finding a new home for the business’s community music studio.

Secretsundaze has already raised almost half of its £50,000 target.

To donate visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/save-secretsundaze

Most Read

Mandeville Street fight: Two men arrested after two men shot and stabbed

Mandeville Street. Picture: @999London

Broadway Market stabbing: Warnings issued after gang of youths seen running around ‘armed with machetes and large knives’

Police tape off the crime scene after someone was stabbed in Broadway Market. Picture: @999London

Teen, 15, stabbed in his head and back in London Fields

Police tape off the crime scene after a boy was stabbed in London Fields. Picture: @LundunFeeldz

Hackney’s director of public health denies a ‘second wave’ as cases outstrip the rest of London and continue to rise

Coronavirus testing is available to anyone who has symptoms. Picture: PA/Andrew Milligan

Coronavirus: Cases shoot up in Hackney with 51 new Covid-19 infections in two weeks - the highest in London

Sandra Husbands speaking at the Hackney Council health scrutiny meeting

