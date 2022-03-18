Vigil to be held in memory of construction worker who died in Hoxton

An inquest has opened into the death of a 32-year-old man at a building site in Hackney - Credit: Google maps

A vigil is to be held next week, to mourn the loss of a construction worker who died at a Hoxton building site three months ago.

Gurwinder Singh, 32, from Southall, reportedly died after being struck by a falling object at the site at 95-97 East Road, where Nile Street meets Vestry Street.

Representatives of Hackney Trades Council, in conjunction with the Construction Safety Campaign and Families Against Corporate Killers, are organising a vigil at noon on March 21 outside the building site.

A spokesperson from Hackney Trades Council said: "We are taking this opportunity of the third monthly anniversary of Gurwinder's death in December to mourn the tragic loss of this worker’s life, and to pass on our collective condolences to all those who knew him."

Mr Singh was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident on December 21.

An inquest into his death was opened at Poplar Coroners Court on January 4.

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) are investigating.

It said: "HSE and the police are continuing to investigate this incident."