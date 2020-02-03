Hackney Council campaign urges volunteers to 'be the difference'

Cllr Carole Williams at the VCH volunteering event at Hackney Museum. Picture: Hackney Council council

Hackney Council hosted a volunteering fair to encourage people to give up their time for causes like looking after the environment, tackling social isolation and supporting people with additional needs, as part of a campaign urging them to make a positive difference in their communities.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Representatives from Crisis, Blind Aid, Social Action for Health, the brain injury charity Headway East London, environmental regeneration organisation Groundwork, and youth education charity City Year gathered at Hackney Museum to encourage people to "be the difference" in their communities.

You may also want to watch:

The campaign is being run by the council with Volunteer Centre Hackney, which holds quarterly fairs to encourage participation.

Cllr Carole Williams, the council's employment chief, said: "Volunteering is hugely rewarding, both to volunteers and to the communities that they support. It provides an opportunity to be part of shaping our borough for the better. By sparing anything from a few hours a week, you can help make a massive difference in your community and to local residents' lives."

To find out about volunteering vacancies see vchackney.org.