Hackney Council to hold open online vigil for George Floyd

Hackney Town Hall was lit up purple in support of the Black Lives Matter movement. Picture: Hackney mayor Philip Glanville Archant

Hackney Council is holding an online vigil to remember George Floyd tonight (June 8).

The local authority is inviting everyone in the community to pay their respects to George at its event on Zoom at 6pm.

George died in Minneapolis after a white policemen knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Attendees at the vigil will include faith and community partners of the council.

George’s death has sparked protests around the world and garnered support for the anti-racism movement Black Lives Matter, with Hackney groups showing their solidarity by holding demonstrations and events.

This includes a vigil attended by hundreds of people on June 3 organised by Hackney Stand Up to Racism and Fascism, and on June 2, Hackney Council lit up the Town Hall purple.

Join Hackney Council’s vigil at 6pm using https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81388034243