Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney Council has a new transport lead after cabinet reshuffle

PUBLISHED: 18:04 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:58 23 May 2019

Deputy Mayor Cllr Feryal Demirci with Hackney Council's new guide to help councils across the country replicate its School Streets scheme. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

Deputy Mayor Cllr Feryal Demirci with Hackney Council's new guide to help councils across the country replicate its School Streets scheme. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council

Gary Manhine

A switcharound in the Hackney Council cabinet has seen the increasingly divisive transport portfolio change hands.

New transport and public realm chief Cllr Jon Burke, photographed last year when he was giving away dozens of saplings.New transport and public realm chief Cllr Jon Burke, photographed last year when he was giving away dozens of saplings.

Cllr Feryal Demirci has been public realm and transport lead since 2010 but will now hand over the baton to Cllr Jon Burke, who will add it to his existing responsibilities including energy and sustainability.

It comes a year after Cllr Demirci was made joint deputy mayor alongside Cllr Anntoinette Bramble. She will keep the health, social care, leisure and parks portfolio.

Transport issues are under the spotlight as the council pushes to reclaim the roads for cyclists and pedestrians. Cllr Demirci was recently the victim of abuse by a campaigner during a protest over plans to close roads in Stoke Newington.

The CleanAir4Schools group says the move will increase pollution outside their children's schools and Cllr Demirci - as the responsible cabinet member, though obviously not its sole architect - has been at the centre of the dispute over the last 18 months.

You may also want to watch:

The changes were confirmed last night at the AGM. Mayor Phil Glanville said the changes formalise some of the extra duties members have taken on over the last year and bring together areas of work delivering on last year's manifesto pledges.

He said: "Air quality, transport and environmental sustainability are among my top priorities, so it makes sense for these to all sit together under one portfolio, led by Cllr Burke.

"Parks and leisure are fundamental to our ambitions around public health and our preventative approach to adult social care, led by deputy mayor Demirci."

Mr Glanville paid tribute to Cllr Demirci's work over the last nine years.

He added: "She has worked tirelessly to reclaim Hackney's roads for pedestrians and cyclists, making our borough a safer and greener place for the people who live here.

"Our groundbreaking schemes, including School Streets, Play Streets and traffic filtering are being replicated across the country, and I know Cllr Burke is looking forward to continuing this legacy."

Elsewhere, Cllr Chris Kennedy, the families and early years lead, will take on food poverty and business chief Cllr Guy Nicholson will now be responsible for ensuring everyone in the borough benefits from the growing economy. His new portfolio also includes culture.

Most Read

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill ‘robbery’ that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to ‘at least 30 girls’ in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to ‘abandoned vehicle’

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Most Read

In pictures: Over 17,000 runners take to the streets for the Hackney Half 2019

Runners in the Hackney Half 2018. Picture: Pim Rinkes/ Virgin Sport

Delivery driver and former Shomrim volunteer guilty of lying about Stamford Hill ‘robbery’ that never happened

Thiago Alves (L) and Michael Scher falsely accused the boys of robbery. Pictures: Met Police

The end of Old Street roundabout: Road closures over Bank Holiday weekend as two-way traffic begins

Old Street roundabout. Picture: TfL

Police hunt man who indecently exposed himself to ‘at least 30 girls’ in Stamford Hill

Amhurst Park. Picture: Google Street View

Finsbury Park station and surrounding roads closed for an hour due to ‘abandoned vehicle’

Finsbury Park station was closed while police investigated a suspicious vehicle. Picture: Mark/@markie187

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal legend Bob Wilson on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyangduring the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images

Orient attacker Maguire-Drew has point to prove in League Two

Jordan Maguire-Drew brings the ball forward for Leyton Orient against AFC Fylde in the FA Trophy final (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Tottenham handed injury boost before Champions League final

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane during the training session at Hotspur Way (pic: Bradley Collyer/PA Images).

Duo explain how Edinburgh made O’s winners again

Macauley Bonne post-match interview with BT Sport is interupted by his Leyton Orient team-mates celebrating winning the National League title (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Hackney Council has a new transport lead after cabinet reshuffle

Deputy Mayor Cllr Feryal Demirci with Hackney Council's new guide to help councils across the country replicate its School Streets scheme. Picture: Gary Manhine/ Hackney Council
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists