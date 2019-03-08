Hackney Council launches network to connect businesses with apprentices
PUBLISHED: 09:27 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:30 13 March 2019
Adam Holt/ Hackney Council
Hackney Council has launched an apprenticeship network to connect employers with potential candidates by providing funding and guidance.
The roll out coincided with National Apprenticeship Week, which saw the council hold an award ceremony recognising its own apprentices and managers for the work they contribute.
The council employs over 100 apprentices who are paid a starting salary of over £20,000 per year. The council’s employment chief Carole Williams, said: “I want businesses across Hackney to learn from our success, and gain the same benefits we have from having a quality apprenticeship programme. Apprentices bring a fresh energy and perspective to the council, and are key to developing a talented workforce. In the process they advance the skills they need in a fast-changing labour market.”
To find out more about the Hackney Apprenticeship Network see investinhackney.org/han.