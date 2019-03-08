Hackney Council launches consultation on children's centres ahead of funding cuts

Parents and children outside the Ann Tayler nursery in Triangle Road, London Fields. They say they are being hit with 'enormous' fee hikes.

Parents are being asked for their views on the good and bad aspects of Hackney Council's children's centres ahead of funding cuts.

The town hall subsidises childcare for 627 children with £6million of funding, but is "updating" its salary bands in the wake of cuts.

Chiefs say it will ensure fees are affordable for lower-income families, but last month some families earning north of £100,000 a year told the Gazette they were being asked to pay 65 per cent more.

Now the council wants help in shaping how the service will be run going forward and is asking people to have their say.

Families lead Cllr Chris Kennedy said: "This feedback will help us to to make sure they reflect local need and continue to support our children and families. It will also feed into an ongoing piece of work to make savings, so we want to make sure we understand what matters most to those who use our children's centres."

Many of the borough's 21 centres were developed in 2007, when outcomes for young children were well below the London and national averages, and unemployment was high.

Recent figures show a steady increase in children achieving a good level of development aged five, rising from 57pc in 2013 to 77pc in 2018.

Have your say here.