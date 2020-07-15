Search

Coronavirus: Council offers further support and rent holidays for Hackney charities and businesses

PUBLISHED: 13:53 15 July 2020

Mayor of Hackney, Cllr Philip Glanville. Picture: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Mayor of Hackney, Cllr Philip Glanville. Picture: Gary Manhine/Hackney Council

Charities and businesses in Hackney Council buildings will be offered further rent holidays to support the local economy as lockdown measures are eased.

The rent holidays form part of a package of support and around 50 charities and voluntary sector tenants will receive “at least” another one-month rent-free period throughout July.

The Mayor of Hackney, Phillip Glanville said: “From extending the rent-free period for our VCS tenants to offering tailored rent support for our commercial tenants, we will continue to work with our council tenants in the coming weeks and months ahead to address the challenges they face at what continues to be an unprecedented time.”

In addition, the council has offered “tailored agreements” with 300 other commercial tenants which include rent referrals, changes to leases and additional support.

The council has paid out £60 million in emergency coronavirus grants to more than 4,000 businesses and set up a new £3,4m discretionary fund for other firms.

It has also offered business rates relief for nearly all business in Hackney.

The Mayor added: “Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, I have made clear our commitment to supporting local businesses, who have been adversely affected due to their loss of trade and activity, with many facing the real risk of trade not returning. Local businesses are a vital part of our community which is why the council have repeatedly pushed the government for a range of support measures for local businesses so that they can remain afloat.”

Visit hackney.gov.uk/support-for-business or visit Hackney’s Business Network at www.investinhackney.org

For a list of currently available funding opportunities available for Voluntary and Community Sector Organisations in Hackney to mitigate the effects of coronavirus, visit, www.hackney.gov.uk/coronavirus-funding-support

