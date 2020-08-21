Search

Advanced search

Low traffic neighbourhood planned between London Fields and the Kingsland Road

PUBLISHED: 16:24 21 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:24 21 August 2020

A traffic filter implemented on Barnabas Road is one of the ways Hackney Council is tackling pollution and road safety in the borough. Picture: Hackney Council

A traffic filter implemented on Barnabas Road is one of the ways Hackney Council is tackling pollution and road safety in the borough. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council

A new low traffic neighbourhood will be introduced between London Fields and the Kingsland Road in early September.

These new measures are being introduced by the council as part of its plans to rebuild a greener Hackney after the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

The new low traffic neighbourhood will join two more in Hoxton West and Hackney Downs as part of the council’s mission to support residents to walk, cycle and shop locally.

Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney Council Cabinet Member for Energy, Waste, Transport and Public Realm, said: “If just a fraction of people who used to use public transport return to their cars, it will exacerbate the air quality and road safety crisis we already had before lockdown, and prevent the 70% of Hackney residents who don’t own a car from getting around safely.

For more information on the council’s plans visit www.news.hackney.gov.uk/rebuilding-greener-london-fields/

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Hackney Gazette. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard

Dangerous Hackney moped rider pleads guilty after high speed chase

23-year-old Kyren Bryce of Hilsea Street, Hackney, plead guilty to dangerous driving on August 18. Picture: Metropolitan Police

GCSE results 2020: The latest updates from Hackney

Year 11s on a results day at Stoke Newington School. Picture: SNS

Elderly woman helped identify finger-biting robber while shielding from coronavirus

Monique Roach, 24, of no fixed address was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and one count of blackmail. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Removal of Woodberry Down’s Happy Man Tree to be delayed and “potentially” reconsidered

Campaigners hoping to save the 150 year old London Plane tree that stands outside the former Happy Man pub on Woodberry Grove in May 2020. Picture: Polly Hancock

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Countdown Star Rachel Riley searches for Hackney’s “lockdown legends”

Channel 4's Countdown co-presenter Rachel Riley, 34, photographed ahead of the National Lottery Awards. Picture: Adam Gerrard

Dangerous Hackney moped rider pleads guilty after high speed chase

23-year-old Kyren Bryce of Hilsea Street, Hackney, plead guilty to dangerous driving on August 18. Picture: Metropolitan Police

GCSE results 2020: The latest updates from Hackney

Year 11s on a results day at Stoke Newington School. Picture: SNS

Elderly woman helped identify finger-biting robber while shielding from coronavirus

Monique Roach, 24, of no fixed address was sentenced to seven years after pleading guilty to one count of robbery and one count of blackmail. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Removal of Woodberry Down’s Happy Man Tree to be delayed and “potentially” reconsidered

Campaigners hoping to save the 150 year old London Plane tree that stands outside the former Happy Man pub on Woodberry Grove in May 2020. Picture: Polly Hancock

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Match preview: Arsenal v PSG

Arsenal Women huddle before a match at Meadow Park (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Low traffic neighbourhood planned between London Fields and the Kingsland Road

A traffic filter implemented on Barnabas Road is one of the ways Hackney Council is tackling pollution and road safety in the borough. Picture: Hackney Council

Six arrested after early morning raids in Hackney

A police investigation has lead to six men being arrested and knives seized. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Stamford hill greengrocers donates 500 boxes of ‘fruit and veg’

Streetbox in Stamford Hill is donating 500 boxes as part of a

Calls for eviction ban extension amid warning of thousands of renters at risk of homelessness

Calls have been made to extend the eviction ban. Picture: Archant