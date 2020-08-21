Low traffic neighbourhood planned between London Fields and the Kingsland Road

A traffic filter implemented on Barnabas Road is one of the ways Hackney Council is tackling pollution and road safety in the borough. Picture: Hackney Council Hackney Council

A new low traffic neighbourhood will be introduced between London Fields and the Kingsland Road in early September.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

These new measures are being introduced by the council as part of its plans to rebuild a greener Hackney after the coronavirus pandemic.

You may also want to watch:

The new low traffic neighbourhood will join two more in Hoxton West and Hackney Downs as part of the council’s mission to support residents to walk, cycle and shop locally.

Cllr Jon Burke, Hackney Council Cabinet Member for Energy, Waste, Transport and Public Realm, said: “If just a fraction of people who used to use public transport return to their cars, it will exacerbate the air quality and road safety crisis we already had before lockdown, and prevent the 70% of Hackney residents who don’t own a car from getting around safely.

For more information on the council’s plans visit www.news.hackney.gov.uk/rebuilding-greener-london-fields/