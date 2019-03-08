Search

Advanced search

'Don't panic' says Hackney Council ahead of simulated high-rise blaze - with fake smoke

PUBLISHED: 09:21 03 October 2019 | UPDATED: 09:21 03 October 2019

Woodberry Down estate, Seven Sisters Road.

Woodberry Down estate, Seven Sisters Road.

Archant

A mass evacuation of volunteer actors from a simulated fire in a high-rise block of flats - with fake smoke - will take place on the Woodberry Down Estate on Tuesday - and Hackney Council is pre-warning residents to make sure no one panics.

The live emergency planning exercise at Burtonwood House will be "as realistic as possible, but controlled at all times", the council has reassured.

It will allow the council, London Fire Brigade and the Met to test their emergency plans and the working relationships between the agencies. A mock rest centre will be set up at the Redmond Community Centre.

You may also want to watch:

The council's safety chief, Cllr Caroline Selman, said: "It's absolutely crucial that we regularly test our plans. Usually we do that via table-top exercises but live scenarios like this give us the opportunity to test our response to emergencies in as realistic a way as possible."

Chris Jenner, LFB station commander added: "Realistic exercises of this nature are an excellent way to strengthening our multi agency communication and response to such incidents, which is key to bringing incidents of this nature to a quick and safe conclusion."

Parking restrictions will be in place from 10am around Burtonwood and Ashdale House.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Hackney Council announces new dockless bike partnerships as London-wide byelaw edges closer

Uber launched electric Jump bikes in London earlier this year. Picture: Uber

CCTV shows customer and Upper Clapton shopkeeper scuffle moments before stabbing

The customer and shopkeeper scuffling in Star Market moments before the stabbing.

London Fields workspace and nightclub The Laundry could be demolished to make way for luxury flats

GV of Laundry on Warburton rd

Police appeal after series of sexual assaults on women aboard Islington and Hackney buses

Police want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Islington and Hackney. Picture: Supplied

TfL told Overground services in Hackney ‘must improve’ after delays, cancellations and trains skipping stations

Commuters left waiting as trains cancelled at Hackney Central overground station. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Most Read

Hackney Council announces new dockless bike partnerships as London-wide byelaw edges closer

Uber launched electric Jump bikes in London earlier this year. Picture: Uber

CCTV shows customer and Upper Clapton shopkeeper scuffle moments before stabbing

The customer and shopkeeper scuffling in Star Market moments before the stabbing.

London Fields workspace and nightclub The Laundry could be demolished to make way for luxury flats

GV of Laundry on Warburton rd

Police appeal after series of sexual assaults on women aboard Islington and Hackney buses

Police want to trace this man in connection with a series of sexual assaults in Islington and Hackney. Picture: Supplied

TfL told Overground services in Hackney ‘must improve’ after delays, cancellations and trains skipping stations

Commuters left waiting as trains cancelled at Hackney Central overground station. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs coaches Hills and Amoros nominated for manager of the month

Tottenham Hotspur women's Lucy Quinn, (left) celebrates scoring their second goal of the game during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium.

Most London police stations closed to public two years ago still haven’t been sold

Shoreditch Police Station has still not been sold after being closed in November 2017 with the hope of bringing in much-needed cash for the Met. Picture: Google

‘Don’t panic’ says Hackney Council ahead of simulated high-rise blaze - with fake smoke

Woodberry Down estate, Seven Sisters Road.

Rugby: Saracens Mako may get England call

England's Mako Vunipola during the training session at Kobe Misaki Stadium, Japan.

Stoke Newington woman’s blood cancer plea: ‘BME donors need to sign up’ to bone marrow donor list

Talia Tosun, who needs a bone marrow transplant. Picture: Talia Tosun
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists