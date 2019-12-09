Hackney Council plans to bring in parking permits for motorbikes

Motorcyclists will no longer be given a free ride in Hackney when it comes to parking after the council announced plans to bring in permits.

As it stands, motorbikes can be parked in most the borough free of charge. Hackney Council says this is due to historic problems around where a permit could be displayed on a bike.

But now as part of its push to clamp down on polluting vehicles, it is set to launch a consultation proposing to bring in requirements for e-permits based on how polluting the vehicle is.

The council says the consultation will also give it the chance to improve security measures for motorbikes. Existing motorcycle bays will be converted into lockable pay and display bays for short stay parking.

Motorbikes produce similar levels of dangerous nitrous oxide (NOx) as cars, and up to five can fit in one car parking space.

A report set to go before the council's cabinet on Monday says: "Hackney Council recognises more needs to be done to develop uniform parking policies in order to ensure we deliver our overall objective of improving air quality across the borough for everyone."

The council says the main problem regarding motorbike pollution is in the south of the borough near the City.