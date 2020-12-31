Hackney Council pledges to support migrant children with no recourse to public funds

Hackney Council has pledged to protect the rights of migrant children whose families can't access traditional welfare support because of their immigration status.

The Mayor of Hackney Philip Glanville and councillors in his cabinet have signed a charter from children's charity Project 17.

Promises include ensuring accommodation suits children's needs, supporting children to live with their families where possible, placing children's interests at the heart of decision-making, treating all children equally, and providing disabled children with the support they need.

Abi Brunswick, director of Project 17 said: "We are very pleased that Hackney Council is committing to uphold the rights of children in families with 'no recourse to public funds', especially at a time when resistance to the government's "hostile environment" is so urgent."

The council is also supporting over 100 children and young adults who arrived in the UK as unaccompanied asylum seeking children, and the Lord Dubs' Safe Passage Campaign, which calls on central government to allow 10,000 refugee children a safe passage to the UK.

"Now more than ever, we are proud of our long standing reputation of being an inclusive and supportive borough for migrants and refugees," said Phil Glanville.

"We believe that all children should be treated equally and fairly, and offered sensitivity in order to ensure that they have what they need."