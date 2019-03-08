Search

Advanced search

Hackney Council provides update on review into homeless man Musa's death at Stoke Newington bus stop

PUBLISHED: 17:37 06 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 06 September 2019

Mustafa, pictured in summer 2018. Picture: Mauro Cocilio

Mustafa, pictured in summer 2018. Picture: Mauro Cocilio

Archant

A review into the support offered to homeless man Musa Sevimli before his death in a Stoke Newington bus stop is ongoing, the council has said.

The vigil for Musa in Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Joshua ThurstonThe vigil for Musa in Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Musa, believed to be in his early 60s, died in the early hours of July 30 at the Princess May Road bus stop in Stoke Newington Road, outside Beyond Retro.

The former shoemaker had been camped there on and off for about a year but had been a fixture in the area for years.

His death rocked the community, with many saying they had repeatedly reported his situation and that more should have been done to help him.

Hackney Council said Musa repeatedly refused assistance from outreach groups, but launched a review to ensure he was offered the right support.

Mustafa, pictured in summer 2018. Picture: Mauro CocilioMustafa, pictured in summer 2018. Picture: Mauro Cocilio

Mayor Phil Glanville has now given the Gazette an update on the situation.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "We are reviewing all of the work carried out to support Mr Sevimli before his sad death so we can be reassured that all the interventions from all agencies put in place were carried out, and identify any lessons to be learnt from this tragic case.

"This has only increased our resolve to work to do all we can to support rough sleepers.

"We are continuing to collate information but we do also need to wait for a decision from the coroner about an inquest to ensure we do not prejudice any potential legal processes.

"Lots of work is being carried out to gather initial evidence and information from all agencies before the independent City and Hackney Safeguarding Adults Board decide whether a Safeguarding Adult Review should be carried out - this is crucial to ensure the review is impartial and objective."

A £2,000 crowdfunding campaign was launched by Ngozi Fulani, the founder of domestic abuse charity Sistah Space who regularly spoke with Musa. She hopes to honour him with a memorial bench or plaque. The fundraiser is still live and has so far raised more than £1,500.

A bus driver who regularly passed Musa has also called on TfL to rename the bus stop in his honour.

Donate to the crowdfunder here.

Related articles

Most Read

Jollof Box: Dalston’s new family-run restaurant keeps it local

Mother and son, Sade and Matthew Omeye-Howell, at Jollof Box.

Stoke Newington death: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat

Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate, where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kingsland Road cordoned off after man found seriously injured

The A10 is shut between Osman Road and Laburnham Street. Picture: @MPSHackney

Hackney Council takes legal action against landlords for breaching conditions of new HMO licences

Cllr Sem Moema (L), Hackney's mayoral advisor for private renting and housing affordability, gives private renters advice and help. Picture: Sean Pollock

Man, 69, dies after being hit by lorry in Kingsland Road

A file image of Kingsland Road, near the junction with Balls Pond Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Jollof Box: Dalston’s new family-run restaurant keeps it local

Mother and son, Sade and Matthew Omeye-Howell, at Jollof Box.

Stoke Newington death: Two arrested on suspicion of murder after woman found dead in flat

Herrick House on the Milton Gardens Estate, where Sandra Samuels was found dead. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Kingsland Road cordoned off after man found seriously injured

The A10 is shut between Osman Road and Laburnham Street. Picture: @MPSHackney

Hackney Council takes legal action against landlords for breaching conditions of new HMO licences

Cllr Sem Moema (L), Hackney's mayoral advisor for private renting and housing affordability, gives private renters advice and help. Picture: Sean Pollock

Man, 69, dies after being hit by lorry in Kingsland Road

A file image of Kingsland Road, near the junction with Balls Pond Road. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Barclays FA WSL kicks off this weekend

WSL returns this weekend (Pic: Pitch marketing)

WSL: Beattie bidding for more glory back at Arsenal

Arsenal's Jennifer Beattie in action against Tottenham during pre-season (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Arsenal’s Pepe leaves Ivory Coast camp ‘with injury’

Arsenal's Nicolas Pepe during the Premier League match at the Emirates Stadium, London.

Cycling: Archibald and Barker set for Six Day London

Great Britain's Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald (left), with Eleanor Dickinson and Laura Kenny after winning the women's team pursuit final at the Tissot UCI Track Cycling World Cup at Lee Valley VeloPark (pic Paul Harding/PA)

Basketball: Lockhart back with London Lions

Andre Lockhart attacks for London Lions (pic Graham Hodges)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists