Hackney Council provides update on review into homeless man Musa's death at Stoke Newington bus stop

Mustafa, pictured in summer 2018. Picture: Mauro Cocilio Archant

A review into the support offered to homeless man Musa Sevimli before his death in a Stoke Newington bus stop is ongoing, the council has said.

The vigil for Musa in Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston The vigil for Musa in Stoke Newington Road. Picture: Joshua Thurston

Musa, believed to be in his early 60s, died in the early hours of July 30 at the Princess May Road bus stop in Stoke Newington Road, outside Beyond Retro.

The former shoemaker had been camped there on and off for about a year but had been a fixture in the area for years.

His death rocked the community, with many saying they had repeatedly reported his situation and that more should have been done to help him.

Hackney Council said Musa repeatedly refused assistance from outreach groups, but launched a review to ensure he was offered the right support.

Mayor Phil Glanville has now given the Gazette an update on the situation.

He said: "We are reviewing all of the work carried out to support Mr Sevimli before his sad death so we can be reassured that all the interventions from all agencies put in place were carried out, and identify any lessons to be learnt from this tragic case.

"This has only increased our resolve to work to do all we can to support rough sleepers.

"We are continuing to collate information but we do also need to wait for a decision from the coroner about an inquest to ensure we do not prejudice any potential legal processes.

"Lots of work is being carried out to gather initial evidence and information from all agencies before the independent City and Hackney Safeguarding Adults Board decide whether a Safeguarding Adult Review should be carried out - this is crucial to ensure the review is impartial and objective."

A £2,000 crowdfunding campaign was launched by Ngozi Fulani, the founder of domestic abuse charity Sistah Space who regularly spoke with Musa. She hopes to honour him with a memorial bench or plaque. The fundraiser is still live and has so far raised more than £1,500.

A bus driver who regularly passed Musa has also called on TfL to rename the bus stop in his honour.

Donate to the crowdfunder here.