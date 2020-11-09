Flag raised over Hackney Town Hall for Living London Wage businesses

Mayor of Hackney with employment chief Cllr Carole Williams, raising a flag to commemorate the beggining of London Living Wage Week. Picture: Hackney Council Hackney Council

Employees from 140 Hackney accredited Living Wage businesses are to benefit from an increase in the London Living Wage.

Workers who benefit will see their pay set to a minimum of £10.85 an hour.

The new wage was announced on November 9, marking the beginning of Living Wage Week and Hackney council, an accredited employer has raised a flag over Hackney Town Hall to commemorate the occasion.

According to Hackney Council, the number of accredited Living Wage employers in the borough has increased by 40 per cent over the span of a year meaning those employed by accredited businesses will now get an increase of 10p an hour.

The council has published a listed of all London Living Wage businesses in the borough which can be used by residents who would like to work for or support employers who have joined the scheme.

It hopes to shine a light on businesses that, despite the coronavirus crisis, have been able to continue to pay employees the Living Wage.

Cllr Carole Williams, Cabinet Member for Employment, Skills and Human Resources said: “We’re committed to championing businesses who provide their employees with a minimum of the London Living Wage because it’s vital our residents have access to jobs that will pay for a decent standard of living in the borough.

“I’m heartened to see the number of accredited Living Wage employers in Hackney is still rising in what has been a very difficult year for businesses.”

Hackney council was formally accredited as a London Living Wage employer by the Living Wage Foundation in 2016. Hackney Foodbank, Immediate Theatre, Dalston Eastern Curve Garden, Shoreditch Trust and many others are committed to paying employees the new rate.

The real Living wage is calculated according to what people need to make ends meet providing a voluntary benchmark for employers that choose to pay it. Employees earning the London Living Wage make £2.13 per hour higher than those on the government minimum wage (for over 25s).

“Paying the London Living Wage improves quality of life and wellbeing for staff, which has never been more important, and employers will also see the benefit through productivity and staff retention,” added Cllr Williams.

For a full list of Living Wage employers in the borough visit investinhackney.org/living-wage