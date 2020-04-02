Search

Advanced search

Hackney Council’s energy supply now 100% renewable

PUBLISHED: 16:05 02 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:05 02 April 2020

Mayor Phil Glanville and environment chief Cllr Jon Burke.

Mayor Phil Glanville and environment chief Cllr Jon Burke.

Archant

All of Hackney Council’s electricity is now supplied from renewable sources as part of its drive to tackle the climate emergency.

The increase, which will see the council use wind and solar power, comes as a raft of other decarbonisation measures are introduced.

They include large rooftop solar panels across council buildings and the Green Homes programme, which will provide free insulation and trial renewable heating upgrades to help people save money on energy bills while also reducing greenhouse has emissions.

All are being delivered through the council’s publicly-owned energy services company, Hackney Light and Power.

You may also want to watch:

Eco chief Cllr Jon Burke said: “Whether through the largest urban tree planting programme in the country, our work to decarbonise the land transport sector by reallocating roads towards green spaces and low carbon transport, or by addressing emissions from consumption – through our new object lending library, forthcoming Low Plastic Zone, and the UK’s largest drinking fountain programme - we are proud to be showing that work to tackle the climate emergency must continue, despite the challenges we face as a country at the moment.

“By committing to redirect our current spend on electricity of £6.5m per year towards overwhelmingly domestic energy supply, this decision not only means that the many Hackney schools who procure energy alongside the council are decarbonising, but also represents a vote of confidence in the UK renewables industry and the many high-skilled, secure jobs of the future it is creating.”

The council is also set to install an additional 182 electric vehicle charging points this year, alongside a feasibility study into delivering chargers on every street in the borough, and is also converting all street lamps in the borough to energy-efficient LED bulbs by 2022.

Mayor Phil Glanville, said: “Even in the difficult times we are living through we must still take the long-term action we need to reduce our energy consumption and switch to cleaner energy.

“In our 2018 Manifesto, we committed to transforming the way we generate, consume, and purchase our energy, and just two years later, we’ve become one of the first councils in the country to be completely powered by clean electricity, showing significant progress towards meeting our stretching targets of 45% decarbonisation against 2010 levels by 2030, and net zero emissions by 2040.”

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Hackney Council announces measures to support residents through the coronavirus pandemic

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

Somerford Grove stabbing: Three teens jailed for killing aspiring musician Tashaûn Aird

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Jenna and Basil Fansa.

Most Read

‘Devoted’ father-of-seven NHS worker from Hackney ‘died alone of coronavirus after treating infected patient’

Nurse Thomas Harvey died after treating a coronavirus patient at Goodmayes Hospital. Picture: GoFundMe

‘The Jewish community doesn’t watch TV’: ‘Hundreds’ infected with coronavirus and five dead in Stamford Hill

The Orthodox Jewish voluntary neighbourhood watch group Shomrim has been working with police to encourage the Stamford Hill community to stay at home to stop the spread of coronavirus. Picture: Shomrim Stamford Hill

Hackney Council announces measures to support residents through the coronavirus pandemic

A man wearing a protective face mask cycles in central London, after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has put the UK in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Victoria Jones/ PA

Somerford Grove stabbing: Three teens jailed for killing aspiring musician Tashaûn Aird

Romaine Williams-Reid, 18, of Erith Crescent, Collier Row, has been convicted of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

There With You: Directory lists small businesses delivering supplies during coronavirus outbreak

Jenna and Basil Fansa.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

As lockdown continues we ask is this Arsenal Women’s all-time greatest XI?

Arsenal's Alex Scott (left) and Rachel Yankey celebrate winning the FA Cup (pic Nick Potts/PA)

Spurs Son hopes to complete national service in South Korean military during shutdown

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham.

Win against Manchester City is highlight of season so far says Arsenal Women’s Walti

Lia Walti of Arsenal during West Ham United Women vs Arsenal Women, Women's FA Cup Football at Rush Green Stadium on 26th January 2020

Cricket: Indefinite suspension of Victoria Park League likely

Victoria Park Community League champions Super Rangers receive their silverware at Lord's

Coronavirus: RFU announce final league positions

Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 14th March 2020
Drive 24