Hackney Council’s flagship housing project the King’s Crescent Estate among winners at design awards

The King's Crescent Estate was a winner. Archant

The council’s flagship housing development the King’s Crescent Estate was one of the winners at this year’s Hackney Design Awards.

Principal Place is the new headquarters of Amazon. Principal Place is the new headquarters of Amazon.

The competition was set up by the town hall in 2004 to celebrate the rich variety of design and architecture in the borough and this year 42 projects were nominated.

They were whittled down to 15, before a panel of architects and urban designers chose six winners. The winners were: black stone building in Wilberforce Road, Finsbury Park; 32 Cassland Road an artist’s workspace; De Beauvoir block - another workspace block; the King’s Crescent Estate; the renovated Hackney Town Hall and building 1 in Principal Place – Amazon’s UK headquarters.

The People’s Choice Award was won by 146A Rushmore road – a three-bed house in Clapton.

Judging panel chair, Matthew Lloyd, whose practice designed Frampton Park Baptist Church, a 2016 winner, said: “Each scheme demonstrated the skill and commitment of some of the country’s best architectural talent.”