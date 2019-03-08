Search

Hackney Council's Windrush cookbook dished out on estates

PUBLISHED: 10:48 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:49 22 August 2019

Shereka Dunbar, Elon Charles, Beryl Sharp. Picture: Gary Manhine

Shereka Dunbar, Elon Charles, Beryl Sharp. Picture: Gary Manhine

Gary Manhine

A cookbook produced by the council that celebrates the Windrush generation and their contribution to Hackney has been handed out to people on estates.

Elsie Chaplin, Elon Charles, Mayor Phill Glanville, Shereka Dunbar, Elon Charles, Rihanna Ali-Balogun, Cllr Carole Williams, Beryl Sharpe, Cllr Anntoinette Bramble. Picture: Gary ManhineElsie Chaplin, Elon Charles, Mayor Phill Glanville, Shereka Dunbar, Elon Charles, Rihanna Ali-Balogun, Cllr Carole Williams, Beryl Sharpe, Cllr Anntoinette Bramble. Picture: Gary Manhine

Those living on Kingsmead, Gascoyne and Morningside estates - all run by Sanctuary Housing - were given copies of the book, which contains recipes for plantain tarts, sweet bread and coconut drops. It also features recipes from Hackney's Great British Bake Off star Liam Charles.

Hackney's Windrush chief Cllr Carole Williams said: "This cookbook is a recognition of the need to continue to celebrate the huge contribution the Windrush generation have made."

Sanctuary recently vowed to hand back control of the community centres on the estates to the people living on them, after its idea to outsource their management ended in failure.

Jane Windle-Hartshorn, Sanctuary's community investment chief, said: "We hope our residents will enjoy preparing these fantastic recipes."

