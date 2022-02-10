Local artist needed for Ridley Road art works

Hackney Council is searching for a local artist to design two Ridley Road art works - Credit: John M Fulton

Local artists are being called upon to design and install two public art works on Ridley Road in Dalston, as part of a £1million renovation of the beloved street market.

Hackney Council is searching for artwork proposals which reflect the character and spirit of the market which has been in Hackney since the 1880s.

The council says Ridley Road’s history and heritage must be referenced in the design and the chosen artist should be familiar with the area and understand the market's historical importance.

The artwork will be installed in the red section - Credit: Hackney Council

Councillor Guy Nicholson, Hackney's portfolio holder for culture and inclusive economy, said: "The creative challenge for these commissions is to celebrate and capture Ridley Road's past, present and future."

To apply email cory.defoe@hackney.gov.uk by February 28

Learn more at news.hackney.gov.uk/local-artist-wanted-for-ridley-road-installations-in-dalston



