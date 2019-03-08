Hackney Council teams up with City Hall for scheme making solar panels easier and cheaper for homeowners

Homeowners in Hackney are being urged to take advantage of a new scheme making it easier and cheaper to install solar panels.

The council has teamed up with the Greater London Authority (GLA) for Solar Together London - part of Sadiq Khan's Energy for Londoners programme.

It allows homeowners to buy collectively with other people across the capital.

The council has a Green Homes project, aiming to reduce fuel poverty and tackle the climate emergency while rapidly decarbonising the borough's buildings.

Environment chief Cllr Jon Burke said: "From cutting our carbon footprint in half by 2030, to establishing our own renewable and cleaner energy services company and using 100 per cent renewable electricity from April 2020 Hackney Council is doing everything it can to tackle the climate emergency.

"A big part of this commitment is supporting and enabling our residents to boost local renewable energy generation and accelerate the shift to a zero carbon world, and we know many of our residents want the opportunity to reduce emissions in their home."

Homeowners can register their interest before October 22. They then wait for a personal recommendation from an approved provider.

Visit hackney.gov.uk/solar-together.