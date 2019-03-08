Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney Council to formally oppose Old Street roundabout plans

PUBLISHED: 14:33 03 May 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 03 May 2019

TfL's plans for the new-look Old Street station entrance. Islington Council is still choosing a design for the public space. Picture: TfL, ISLINGTON COUNCIL, HACKNEY COUNCIL

TfL's plans for the new-look Old Street station entrance. Islington Council is still choosing a design for the public space. Picture: TfL, ISLINGTON COUNCIL, HACKNEY COUNCIL

Archant

Hackney Council will formally object to TfL’s plans for a new pedestrianised public space in the middle of Old Street roundabout.

Planning officers had panned the design, which included a giant staircase for people to sit on, saying it was a “missed opportunity” to create a high-quality public space. They also said there was no management plan to avoid the antisocial behaviour the steps could bring.

On Wednesday councillors on the planning sub-committee agreed and voted down the plans.

Another major complaint was the fact the pedestrianisation of the north-western arm of the roundabout, where the Shoreditch Grind coffee kiosk stands, will see the road widened from four lanes to six on the Hackney side. To do that, the only existing subway entrance to the station in Hackney would be removed.

You may also want to watch:

Hackney's planners argue that would leave anyone wanting to head into Hoxton or Shoreditch having to cross six lanes of traffic first.

Deputy mayor Cllr Feryal Demirci said: “While we welcome the overall improvements to cycling facilities, which are much needed and long overdue, the proposals as they stand do not reflect the calls we made last year for more cycle parking, more tree planting and high quality public spaces.

“Instead, they leave Hackney residents and commuters with longer journey times and even more traffic flowing into the borough following the closure of one arm of the junction, which could have a significant economic impact on Hackney's businesses.

“We'll continue to work with Islington Council and TfL on the proposals.”

Islington Council, which is set to vote on the plans this summer, has also criticised the designs.

Most Read

Woman raped in Clissold Park, Stoke Newington

Clissold Park was taped off by police after a woman was raped. Picture: @999London

Somerford Grove murder: Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Stoke Newington - bringing Hackney’s death toll to three in a fortnight

Police at the scene in Stoke Newington Road this morning. Picture: Supplied

Frampton Park Road stabbing: Victim named as Joshua White as boy, 16, charged with murder

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Somerford Grove stabbing: Murder victim, 15, named as former Hackney New School pupil Tashaun Jones

Police at the scene in Stoke Newington Road this morning. Picture: Supplied

Neighbours on London Fields estate protest over ‘reckless’ cyclists ‘posing threat’ to children

Eric Phillips and Carol King. Picture: Nina Lloyd

Most Read

Woman raped in Clissold Park, Stoke Newington

Clissold Park was taped off by police after a woman was raped. Picture: @999London

Somerford Grove murder: Boy, 15, stabbed to death in Stoke Newington - bringing Hackney’s death toll to three in a fortnight

Police at the scene in Stoke Newington Road this morning. Picture: Supplied

Frampton Park Road stabbing: Victim named as Joshua White as boy, 16, charged with murder

Joshua White. Picture: Met Police

Somerford Grove stabbing: Murder victim, 15, named as former Hackney New School pupil Tashaun Jones

Police at the scene in Stoke Newington Road this morning. Picture: Supplied

Neighbours on London Fields estate protest over ‘reckless’ cyclists ‘posing threat’ to children

Eric Phillips and Carol King. Picture: Nina Lloyd

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

MVP in confident mood ahead of Lima bout in Bellator Grand Prix semi-final

MMA fighter Michael 'Venom' Page (pic: Yui Mok/PA)

Win at Bournemouth would boost confidence before Ajax trip, says Tottenham ace

Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Sissoko (left) and Ajax's David Neres during the Champions League semi-final, first leg at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Orient Women unable to complete cup double

Action from the Capital Cup final between Leyton Orient Women and Actonians Ladies (pic: Middlesex FA).

Squat on Woodberry Down Estate boarded up by police after complaints of drug taking and anti-social behaviour

The squat in Havering House on the Woodberry Down Estate. Picture: @MPSWoodberryDwn

EUROPA LEAGUE: Arsenal boss Unai Emery urges caution ahead of ‘very difficult’ second-leg after beating Valencia

Arsenal manager Unai Emery during the UEFA Europa League Semi final, first leg match at The Emirates Stadium, London. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists