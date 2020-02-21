Search

Hackney Council to hold free advice session for people affected by Windrush scandal

PUBLISHED: 13:30 21 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:30 21 February 2020

Windrush lead Cllr Carole Williams speaking at an event. Picture: Hackney Council

Hackney Council will hold a free advice and support session for people affected by the Windrush scandal.

Cllr Carole Williams, the town hall's Windrush lead, will organise the event and immigration lawyer Martin Forde QC and staff from the Citizens Advice Bureau will be on hand to offer support with the compensation scheme and one-to-one advice.

Both Cllr Williams and Martin Forde have been instrumental in ensuring the Windrush scandal is addressed and the Home Office is held to account to provide compensation.

Cllr Williams said: "Many will have lost confidence in the Home Office but I urge anyone who has been affected by the Windrush scandal to come along so they can find out whether they're entitled to compensation.

"I'm aware offering compensation will not undo the harm done, but there are people from non-government organisations ready to listen and help with applications."

Compensation is also open to family members such as children, grandchildren and carers.

The event on March 2 at Hackney Museum in Reading Lane is open to anyone affected by the scandal. It takes place from 4pm to 7pm.

