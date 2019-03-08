Hackney Council to host Brexit advice day for European citizens

Hackney Council is holding an event for the borough's European citizens and independent businesses concerned about Brexit.

The event at the town hall in Mare Street will feature organisations offering advice stalls and sessions about issues surrounding the exit from the European Union, as well as help applying on how to apply for Settled Status.

Mayor Phil Glanville will be there to hear people share and celebrate the stories of EU citizens. Among the organisations attending are Hackney Citizens Advice, Migrant Help, Praxis, London Growth Hub and the council's registrars.

The drop-in event on Wednesday next week is free and, although tickets aren't required, the council asks anyone who will be going to register online so it can anticipate numbers.

Anyone who wants to find out if a specific advice service will be available can email the council on faith.scottdeuchar@hackney.gov.uk.

Tickets can be secured here.