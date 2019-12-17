Hackney Council to host first dedicated Hanukkah celebration

Hackney Council is set to host its first dedicated Hanukkah celebration, with the lighting of the first candle of the Menorah in the town hall square this weekend.

The event on Sunday will include a blessing from rabbi Herschel Gluck OBE, live music from musician Kate Shortt and a speech from Hackney's Speaker Cllr Kam Adams.

Rabbi Gluck, chair of the Arab-Jewish Fourm of Great Britain and founder of the Muslim-Jewish Forum, said: "The festival of Chanukeh celebrates the miracle of the weak overcoming tyranny of the strong, and light illuminating and dispelling darkness, is a message that all people in Hackney and beyond can relate to and draw inspiration from".

Rabbi Gluck will oversee the first lighting of the impressive, specially-made 12ft Menorah which will remain in the square for the duration of Hanukkah (also known as Channaka).

The remaining lights will be automatically lit by nightfall over eight days. The event runs from 4pm to 4.40pm.