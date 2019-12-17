Search

Advanced search

Hackney Council to host first dedicated Hanukkah celebration

PUBLISHED: 14:11 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 14:11 17 December 2019

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Archant

Hackney Council is set to host its first dedicated Hanukkah celebration, with the lighting of the first candle of the Menorah in the town hall square this weekend.

Rabbi Herschel Gluck. Picture: Adrian ZorzutRabbi Herschel Gluck. Picture: Adrian Zorzut

The event on Sunday will include a blessing from rabbi Herschel Gluck OBE, live music from musician Kate Shortt and a speech from Hackney's Speaker Cllr Kam Adams.

You may also want to watch:

Rabbi Gluck, chair of the Arab-Jewish Fourm of Great Britain and founder of the Muslim-Jewish Forum, said: "The festival of Chanukeh celebrates the miracle of the weak overcoming tyranny of the strong, and light illuminating and dispelling darkness, is a message that all people in Hackney and beyond can relate to and draw inspiration from".

Rabbi Gluck will oversee the first lighting of the impressive, specially-made 12ft Menorah which will remain in the square for the duration of Hanukkah (also known as Channaka).

The remaining lights will be automatically lit by nightfall over eight days. The event runs from 4pm to 4.40pm.

Most Read

General Election 2019: Labour’s Diane Abbott wins by a landslide in Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police release further CCTV images following antisemitic attack on senior rabbi in Stamford Hill

One of the people police want to speak to following an attack in Amhurst Park. Picture: Met Police

Jhon Berhane and Dishon Abbott jailed for Stoke Newington shotgun attack

Jhon Berhane – 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Met Police

CCTV released in hunt for man who attacked staff at Three Crowns pub in Stoke Newington

This man is wanted by police over an assault in Stoke Newington.

Michael Weir: Hackney man jailed over 1998 murders including ‘horrific’ killing of East Finchley pensioner in groundbreaking case

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

Most Read

General Election 2019: Labour’s Diane Abbott wins by a landslide in Hackney North and Stoke Newington

Diane Abbott has retained her seat in Hackney South and Shoreditch. Picture: Emma Bartholomew

Police release further CCTV images following antisemitic attack on senior rabbi in Stamford Hill

One of the people police want to speak to following an attack in Amhurst Park. Picture: Met Police

Jhon Berhane and Dishon Abbott jailed for Stoke Newington shotgun attack

Jhon Berhane – 19 of no fixed abode pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court on October 16 to section 18 GBH with intent. Berhane also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life. Picture: Met Police

CCTV released in hunt for man who attacked staff at Three Crowns pub in Stoke Newington

This man is wanted by police over an assault in Stoke Newington.

Michael Weir: Hackney man jailed over 1998 murders including ‘horrific’ killing of East Finchley pensioner in groundbreaking case

Michael Weir has been convicted of murder.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Hampstead tough out win over Hackney in North London derby

Hampstead celebrate their win over Hackney (Pic: Jon Boyle)

Spurs women coach Hills says they must learn from Reading defeat

Tottenham Hotspur women's Siri Worm battles for possession of the ball with West Ham United women's Alisha Lehmann during the FA Women's Super League match The London Stadium.

Wright insists Edinburgh would have been proud of O’s fight in Bradford City battle

Orient's Josh Wright and Bradford rival Aramide Oteh (pic Simon O'Connor)

Death of a Salesman and The Wire actor Wendell Pierce jams with Haggerston School jazz band

Actor Wendell Pierce on the drums during a visit to Haggerston School.

Less than half of EU nationals in Hackney have applied for settled status

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Stefan Rousseau / PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists