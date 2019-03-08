Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney Council to host second dementia festival

PUBLISHED: 10:51 18 April 2019

Hackney hosted its first dementia festival last year. Picture: Sean Pollock

Hackney hosted its first dementia festival last year. Picture: Sean Pollock

Sean Pollock Photographer

Hackney Council will host its second dementia festival next month, featuring a Caribbean tea party and a singing event at the Olympic Park.

The programme, which will mark Dementia Action Week, was organised by Dementia Friendly Hackney, the Alzheimer's Society, Homerton Hospital and local businesses and organisations from the arts and leisure sectors.

There are some 1,300 people in Hackney living with dementia.

The town hall's dementia champion Cllr Yvonne Maxwell said: “Like last year, we have a great line-up of events, most of them free, to raise awareness and understanding of the condition and most importantly for people with dementia and their loved ones to have fun and be included and involved in their community.”

The festival, which takes place from May 16 to 29, will feature walking, cycling, swimming, knitting, yoga and information sessions.

For more information and a full timetable visit hackney.gov.uk/dementia-festival.

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Most Read

Stoke Newington murder: Man in 30s stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death in Matthias Road. Picture: Lucas Cumiskey

Hackney landlord given £11,000 court bill over life-threatening fire at his Hertfordshire pub

Ye Olde Axe in Hackney Road. Picture: Google Maps

UK Black Pride set for Haggerston Park in the summer

Black pride is coming to Haggerston Park this year. Picture: Black Pride

48 bus to be scrapped in October as TfL stands its ground despite fierce backlash

The 48 bus in Mare Street this week. Picture: Polly Hancock

Man critical after being hit by motorbike in Green Lanes

The incident started near Manor House Tube station before progessing via Hermitage Road into Vale Grove (Picture: Google Street View)

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Lee Valley VeloPark ready for Good Friday action

Good Friday racing will return to the Lee Valley VeloPark this Easter (pic: Steven Paston/PA)

More magic from Mauricio and he continues to follow in Bill Nic’s footsteps

Tottenham Hotspur's Kyle Walker-Peters, manager Mauricio Pochettino, Ben Davies and Danny Rose celebrate after the Champions League quarter final second leg match against Manchester City at the Etihad (pic: Mike Egerton/PA Images).

Goal in each half hands O’s Women cup success

Leyton Orient Women celebrate Isthmian Cup success (pic: Leyton Orient Supporters' Club/Keren Harrison).

Pioneering literacy project at Woodberry Down school aims to get boys reading and writing

The Our Literate Boys project team.

Asylum seekers and refugees with nowhere else to turn come to Dalston’s Red Cross centre – here’s what goes on inside

The British Red Cross building on the corner of Graham Road and Dalston Lane, with its distinctive Red Cross painted on the side. Picture: Polly Hancock
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists