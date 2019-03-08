Hackney Council to host second dementia festival

Hackney hosted its first dementia festival last year. Picture: Sean Pollock Sean Pollock Photographer

Hackney Council will host its second dementia festival next month, featuring a Caribbean tea party and a singing event at the Olympic Park.

The programme, which will mark Dementia Action Week, was organised by Dementia Friendly Hackney, the Alzheimer's Society, Homerton Hospital and local businesses and organisations from the arts and leisure sectors.

There are some 1,300 people in Hackney living with dementia.

The town hall's dementia champion Cllr Yvonne Maxwell said: “Like last year, we have a great line-up of events, most of them free, to raise awareness and understanding of the condition and most importantly for people with dementia and their loved ones to have fun and be included and involved in their community.”

The festival, which takes place from May 16 to 29, will feature walking, cycling, swimming, knitting, yoga and information sessions.

For more information and a full timetable visit hackney.gov.uk/dementia-festival.