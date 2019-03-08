Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Hackney Council to set up own letting agency to offer first living rent homes in Homerton

PUBLISHED: 14:52 23 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:52 23 April 2019

How the Bridge House development will look.

How the Bridge House development will look.

Archant

Hackney Council’s first homes for a living rent should be available in Homerton later this year.

Eight homes at the Bridge House development that were going to be for private sale will be rented out at a “genuinely affordable” rate instead if the cabinet signs off plans on Monday.

The rent will be set at a third of average local incomes, which equates to about £900 a month for a two-bed property, compared to market rents of about £1,800 a month.

Because the government doesn't allow councils to let out its own living rent homes, the council is setting up its own not-for-profit letting agency to manage the homes, as promised in its #BetterRenting campaign against rogue landlords. The discounted rent will be subsidised by the council renting out 25 homes it was given by Anthology on the Colville Estate at market rent.

Those homes were given to the town hall instead of cash owed by Anthology, but the town hall told the Gazette the deal did not allow for them to simply rent those ones out at living rent instead.

Mayor Phil Glanville said: “These new homes will provide a more affordable option to rent a modern, high-quality home while saving towards a deposit or household bills.

“Hackney's 34,000 renters deserve a fairer deal, and whether it's building our own genuinely affordable homes, enforcing against rogue landlords, or pushing the government to take radical action, we're committed to doing everything we can to make renting in our borough better.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Hackney Wick Woodland raves: Mixed response to council plans to fine partygoers after years of complaints

A rave in Hackney Wick woodland organised by Keep On Going

Two stabbed in Stoke Newington attack

Police at the scene in Arcola Street. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington stabbing: Family of Steve Brown pay tribute as four arrested on suspicion of murder

Steve Brown.

Stoke Newington stabbing: Murder victim named as Steve Brown

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Most Read

Stoke Newington stabbing: Nine people released in Steve Brown murder investigation

Steve with his family in London earllier this year.

Hackney Wick Woodland raves: Mixed response to council plans to fine partygoers after years of complaints

A rave in Hackney Wick woodland organised by Keep On Going

Two stabbed in Stoke Newington attack

Police at the scene in Arcola Street. Picture: @999London

Stoke Newington stabbing: Family of Steve Brown pay tribute as four arrested on suspicion of murder

Steve Brown.

Stoke Newington stabbing: Murder victim named as Steve Brown

Steve Brown was stabbed to death in Stoke Newington.

Latest from the Hackney Gazette

Spurs captain Lloris to return for clash with Seagulls

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino (left) speaks to Hugo Lloris at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (pic: Adam Davy/PA Images).

O’s captain says the celebrating can wait until after the Braintree game

Joint-Leyton Orient owner Kent Teague amongst the fans during the National League match against Solihull Moors at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).

Tottenham Ladies fight back to earn crucial win over promotion rivals

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies defender Ashleigh Neville in action against Manchester United Women (pic: Wu's Photography).

Ex-Lion amateur Cox beats Georgiev on points

The latest news from the local boxing scene (pic: David Davies/PA)

Solihull manager Flowers congratulates ‘worthy winners’ Orient

Solihull Moors manager Tim Flowers greets Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh prior to the National League match at Damson Park (pic: David Davies/PA Images).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists