Hackney Council urges businesses to complete form for coronavirus grants

PUBLISHED: 16:55 06 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:55 06 April 2020

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: Ken Mears

Ken Mears

Businesses in Hackney in need of government coronavirus grants are being urged to fill out an online form so Hackney Council can hand over the cash.

The town hall is managing the payments from the Government’s Coronavirus Small Business Grant Fund and the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Grant Fund, in addition to business rate relief.

Firms can apply for up to £25,000 and £3million has already been paid out to about 350 companies.

The council is reminding companies they need to submit their details online so their claims can be processed.

Business chief Cllr Guy Nicholson said: “We know how hard this crisis is hitting our local businesses, and we want to do everything we can as quickly as possible to support them and help with cashflow issues.

“It’s essential that businesses give us their details now so we can process their claim as quickly as possible and get them the grants they desperately need.”

The grants are part of the £100million support package for the borough’s businesses, which also includes rent deferrals for its commercial tenants, the suspension of fees and charges and immediate payment terms for suppliers.

The council’s Hackney Business Network is issuing weekly email updates to members, as well as online and social media updates of support as it is announced.

For the latest coronavirus news from across north London join our Facebook group here. Click here for our directory of support groups for people in Hackney.

