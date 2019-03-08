Search

Hackney Council wants businesses to sign up to work placement scheme

PUBLISHED: 10:53 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:53 13 May 2019

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: KEN MEARS

Hackney Town Hall. Picture: KEN MEARS

Archant

The council wants more businesses to sign up to its innovative Hackney 100 programme and offer placements to youngsters.

The project, which launched last year, gives 100 people aged 16 to 24 work experience across a range of industries.

Council jobs chief Cllr Carole Williams said: "Some of Hackney's key growth sectors can feel inaccessible to many young people from Hackney. Laying the foundations so they can experience meaningful, paid experience with insights into these careers is a vital first step."

Hackney Council is leading by example by employing 25 Hackney 100 participants across departments roles. Amazon, Diversity Films and Harvad Knight have already signed up.

Kirsty Malcom, 17, worked as an office intern at Nexus Productions. She said: "The placement has helped me boost my confidence and I am so thankful to all those involved."

Email hackney100@hackney.gov.uk.

